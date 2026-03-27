Recently crowned Mrs SA 2026 Verushka Singh resigns

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The Mrs South Africa organisation has announced reigning titleholder Verushka Singh has stepped down four months after being crowned.

Singh, 39, who was the first Indian woman to win the title in the pageant’s 24-year history said she wanted to focus on personal priorities and her family.

“This decision is entirely my own, made with my family’s needs at heart. I step away with nothing but appreciation for Mrs South Africa and what it stands for,” she said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on this platform and for the incredible women I’ve had the privilege of standing alongside.”

The Mrs South Africa organisation accepted her resignation, acknowledging the difficulty of her choice.

“Verushka has carried the title with dedication and professionalism during her time on the platform,” said Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs South Africa. “We respect her decision and support her in prioritising what matters most in this season of her life.”

It is an honour to step into this role and to continue the work of this incredible women-empowerment platform. I am committed to representing Mrs South Africa with purpose and pride, and I look forward to making a meaningful difference through the causes close to my heart — Carika Bebb, new Mrs SA

The organisation confirmed that first princess Carika Bebb will assume the duties and responsibilities of Mrs SA with immediate effect.

“It is an honour to step into this role and to continue the work of this incredible women-empowerment platform,” Bebb said. “I am committed to representing Mrs South Africa with purpose and pride, and I look forward to making a meaningful difference through the causes close to my heart.”

Bebb is a 44-year-old qualified fashion designer from Cape Town. Her career has evolved into global commercial brand development through her business, Bamda Advisory, which she co-owns with her husband of four years. The couple has two children together.

Outside her professional life, Bebb enjoys running, competing in obstacle courses, travelling and strengthening her faith and biblical knowledge.

“I aspire to live a purpose-driven life every day by inspiring and empowering the people around me to be the best versions of themselves through my God-given gifts,” Bebb noted.

“The Mrs SA journey is encouraging me to find my voice and build my own legacy.”

TimesLIVE