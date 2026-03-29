IN PICS: Montreux Franschhoek Jazz Festival

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The inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek 2026 made a striking debut in the heart of the Cape Winelands at the weekend, delivering a celebration that blended global excellence with distinctly South African soul.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Franschhoek, the festival drew music lovers from across the country and beyond.

Captains of industry and serious jazz lovers like former president Kgalema Motlanthe and current Deputy President Paul Mashatile were eager to experience a line-up that bridged continents and genres.

British band Wet Wet Wet performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MASI LOSI)

International artists shared the stage with some of South Africa’s most revered artists, creating a rich and dynamic musical tapestry. On the first day of the festival, British pop icons Wet Wet Wet brought a wave of nostalgia, while acclaimed producer DJ Kent kept crowds moving with his signature house sound.

Rising star Matt Hansen added a contemporary edge, but it was Irish avant-garde sensation Róisín Murphy — performing in South Africa for the first time — who delivered one of the most talked-about sets on the first day.

Roisin Murphy performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MASI LOSI)

On the second day Local talent stood tall and proud. Mandisi Dyantyis, Msaki and Thandiswa Mazwai captivated audiences with their powerful, emotive performances, while legends Madala Kunene and Sibusile Xaba offered deeply rooted, spiritually resonant sounds.

Thandiswa Mazwai performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MASI LOSI)

The festival’s jazz credentials were firmly cemented by Robert Glasper, whose genre-defying set, featuring special guests Bilal and Lalah Hathaway, provided a fitting crescendo.

American singer, Bilal performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MASI LOSI)

International singer, Lalah Hathaway performing during the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MASI LOSI)

More than just a festival, the Montreux Franschhoek Jazz Festival signalled a bold new chapter for live music in South Africa — one that celebrates diversity, fosters cultural exchange and positions Franschhoek as a world-class destination for music and the arts.

0 of 6 28/03/2026. Mandisi Dyantyis performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 28/03/2026. Vusi Mahlasela and Billy Manana performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 27/03/2026. Cassiem Latief & Leighton Moody performing at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 28/03/2026. Jazz lovers enjoying a day out in thesun during the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 28/03/2026. DJ Mighty entertaining the crowd during the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) 27/03/2026. Jazz lovers during the innaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

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