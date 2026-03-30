Artist honours family lineage with 12-piece beaded exhibit

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Drawing inspiration from his late father’s work, creative artist Theo Pluto is set to hold his first solo exhibition at the Ann Bryant Gallery in April, showcasing work inspired by the Xhosa tribes within the Eastern Cape.

The 12-piece beaded artwork installation, dubbed Abantu Bentsimbi, will open on Thursday and runs until April 10.

Pluto credits his late father Fikile Phato, as the inspiration behind the work.

“My dad came up with the idea. He did research in his private life, and after he passed away, I had access to the documents he had compiled,” Pluto said.

“He was researching our family background, where we come from — tracing our lineage and origins. After going through his work, it became a concept I’ve always wanted to explore, and the opportunity finally presented itself.”

His father’s tribe is AbaThembu tribe while his mother’s tribe is Amagqunukhwebe.

“I started reading up on it, made follow ups and then I started to want to trace and track my family lineage and where they came from, where they settled, how they migrated, how they moved and expanded.

“There’s a lot of interesting information around that, and the formation of those tribes on their own but I think each tribe is unique, and possesses unique characteristics on how it came about and how it developed.

“This is my first solo exhibition as an individual artist, and it’s going to be the first exhibition that I’ll be having in KuGompo,” Pluto said.

I’ve created designs that speak to that history, so that it is easier for people who are still trying to figure out their clans, their affiliation and how they associate with other tribes, to better understand and comprehend the [links]

The artworks draw inspiration from Xhosa tribal emblems, which in their turn comprise imagery based on significant historic events which took place during and beyond the Nine Frontier Wars that happened over a century ago in the Eastern Cape as well as royal successions, myths, legends and folktales.

“The 12 beaded art pieces are going to be framed in wooden frames. The beaded artworks themselves are representative of the 12 Xhosa tribes that exist.

“I’ve created designs that speak to that history, so that it is easier for people who are still trying to figure out their clans, their affiliation and how they associate with other tribes, to better understand and comprehend the [links],” Pluto said.

To bring life to the showpiece, Pluto said he worked with women from Kunomadambi village in Ngcobo which is where his ancestors were based.

The title Abantu Bentsimbi, loosely translated as “people of iron”, carries multiple meanings. Pluto explains that it symbolises both the resilience of the Xhosa people and the cultural significance of beadwork.

“The title is ambiguous. It refers to people of iron — a figurative way of describing war, particularly the Frontier Wars that took place in the Eastern Cape,” said Pluto.

“It also speaks to strength — the weapons used at the time, such as assegais, spears and axes.

The exhibition will run from April 2-10.

The closing event will take place on April 10 from 8pm to 10pm, where Pluto will present a curated 90-minute vinyl set from his personal record collection, adding a contemporary sonic layer to the exhibition experience. - with additional reporting by Zenakhe Gxashe

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