Community has voted with their takkies to keep gates to public participation wide open

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A tale of two beachfronts — but still sommer the Esplanade.

I am perambulating with Hetty, the ever-loving, ever-giving BMW GSA 1200, drifting past Zaza Beachclub (I am coming for my trendy cocktail), the aquarium - still standing on rocky foundations. The stupendous deck hanging out in the ocean in need of a repair — a forever repair?

And, of course, our nod to 1960s architecture, the Kennaway Hotel, still standing like a sentinel, peering out to sea.

And, what ho! A roadblock! Why do we have to always chunk the Esplanade — it is our touchstone ride, where all city people come to commune with our beautiful port, suburb and oceanscape?

We come here to talk, cavort, read our scripts, scoff chips. The sky opens up for us at the Esplanade.

But today, a roadblock. Ah, the ANC regional election conference.

The not-ANC regional conference because the high court has issued an interim order to the party to sort out internal machinations.

Yet, here is the road blocked to control access to their venue, the EL ICC. I look at the roadblock — deserted.

I look at my watch on the dash — 7am. Yah, politics goes on late into the night here.

No ways that gate is going to see any action until later this morning.

And so while the party rouses to greet the dawn from its hotel beds, guest houses, or wherever delegates found themselves as the sun rose, the public must do a big U-ey up into the Quigney and around the back at some roadblock on remote control.

Hundreds of runners turned out for the 5km Orient parkrun.

It is small details like this which are emblematic of a wider sense of public disregard.

But an election is approaching. Let’s see if its 30-year past will catch up with the party at the polls.

For today is all about the community, my real hope for the future.

I look, see the gap and I sail through the gatekeeping, once and twice.

Now I am out, facing the next gate — the entrance to the inaugural Orient parkrun.

Again, the gate to the complex is open, but there is a gatekeeper and I have my Border Undersea Club card so I pootle through.

I am very excited about this parkrun. The last of these free, market-branding-designed runs I did in the city was at the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve.

When that venue came to an acrimonious end over fees and environmental claims — which I thought were valid, since I could see how 1,200 takkies tearing through sensitive dune areas were having an impact, my reporting went from fury at losing the loved event, to a more thoughtful, yeah, you need to have an environmental impact assessment done.

I was not loved and a running legend wrote me a rude note about what he thought of the more balanced piece.

But, after many stops and starts at other venues, when Danie Bessenger and his merry crew of wise men approached us swimmers about using Orient for parkrun, I was oh yeah. Now this is going to work.

A doctor leans into a makeshift ambulance to check on a fallen parkrunner at Orient Beach. (DELORES)

We have a beautiful little beach framed by an incredible vintage pier, dark green forested hills, a much-loved seaside suburb represented by the Woodholme and Weaver buildings, and that forever sweeping view out along Bats’ Cave to Nahoon Reef.

And inside there is an actual track. The entrance road leading down to the beach and up to the pier with a deviation on the return loop slightly out on the beach and around those lovely kiddies’ pools.

Orient was made for parkrun.

Every Saturday morning our suffering residents can look forward to — an outing.

Down to the sea and then loop-de-loop in oceanic splendour — for nothing but the effort of registering, getting a barcode and being bombarded with healthy corporate propaganda. What a bargain.

I was part of the swimming crew who celebrated the 5km parkrun with a 5km swim.

I only managed 1.5km and so was back at our swimmers’ sort-of parking area awaiting the start.

From the water, Jock and I had stared at the Orient gate as the phalanx of colour grew like someone knitting a super chunky blanket, tendrils of colour all moving into one point.

The Esplanade — what was still available — was filled with cars.

And then the first runner came shooting out the block, and galloped past.

Then two more, and finally came the rolling rubber thunder of hundreds of takkies pounding and pattering.

The road was thick with humans clad in a wild array of spandex and head gear from wide-brimmed tennis visors to top hats and tutus.

Two parrots came past, one on their owner’s head.

And prams. I immediately started a betting system with my swim buds lolling in the back of Jock’s community bus — how many runners, how many prams?

We bet: Runners 369, I said, 450-odd said another, and 490 or so said the third.

Prams? Five to eight.

When was this torrent of takkies ever going to stop? Stop, don’t stop, I love it.

This is how public space is meant to be enjoyed — with health, passion and panache.

Hey, I admit to being a total public voyeur.

Every runner has their own character, their own fashion sense, their own body signature, upright, bent, cool Joe, gritted teeth into the maelstrom, arms moving this way and that in a metronome-like rhythm.

It’s a sport all of its own.

But I am shoved back into my role as swimmer representative when we cut the deal with parkrun over gate closure.

A crew of triathletes who have finished their swim, get into their car and try to reverse into the crowd to drive out.

No, no guys. I tell them, our deal is the gate is closed until just after nine, so you cannot leave.

They are perplexed, then I suspect an eyebrow is raised at my querulous tone.

I apologise, and we settle in to await the passing parade.

Suddenly runners are stopping to tell us, “There is an elderly lady who has fallen on the pier! She needs help!”

And, with barely a hint of contradiction, I turn to my triathletes: “Guys, a lady is hurt. You need to get in your car and drive and get her!”

To their credit, these champions leap into their SUV and head off into the human maelstrom.

In the ’80s the regime created “kits” (instant) cops, today our Ironmen have become instant medics in a kits ambulance.

And for reasons beknown only to politicians who sent 19-year-olds into battle while they settled down in the clubby armchairs with “Chateau de Chevre” (cheap claret), I settle back on my bench in the bus quaffing coffee and scarfing rusks with my Chinas.

Someone has to man the fort.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Far out on the pier our heroes have found the lady and gently loaded her, bloodied and clutching a dressing to her forehead, and then they must do the long, slow reverse.

“You can turn a vehicle around on the pier. I have done it, a 17-point turn,” comments the Peril at my side.

Suddenly, times two. There is a commotion at the lifeguard shack and shower just across the road.

Another older woman has come breezing around the corner and not seen how the ramp to the lifeguard door grows as the beach falls away.

She goes down hard. Now it is my turn to leap around; I ask the marshal for a medic.

Not much action there. We lean over the lady.

She is shocked, has a rip in her forearm and other abrasions, but she is stoic, she will get to the end.

I look at the problem, such an easy solution, and take an orange cone with the arrows and put it in front of the dangerous ramp.

The informal sector ambo arrives, and there is the other stoic woman, but she is lying in the back, not going anywhere.

Out of the crowd emerges a doctor in running spandex and a parkrun-branded Tee.

He leans in and does the assessment while the ambu-athletes are looking quite chuffed with themselves, though the driver quips that he thinks he hurt his neck having to hold it in one position as he did the reverse while having to miss runners this side and that.

But it all gets sorted. The community are all over these mishaps and Danie says his committee will study every bit of feedback.

“There will be changes. This was our first,” he says and runs off in his shorts and slops.

Later my swim and life bud MC arrives back from being a volunteer marshal near the gate. She is bushed. The crowd was overwhelming.

Danie comes by again. “Over 900!” he exclaims. The official count later is 901.

I ponder. That pier has tram tracks for the crane that built it and the cement and sand make it slightly uneven. But so what?

Have you ever seen a parkrun track or trail that is smooth as an F1 race track?

The parkrun I did with sissie in Bots garden, Makhanda, climbed a bushy, spikey hill and had many steps and even a muddy section.

This is the adventure of any run, this is what you sign up for.

There will be tweaks, marshals will be reorganised and dangerous step-downs marked, I suspect, but 809 city residents had a sterling time.

This included five snoozing infants in prams.

I finally head off at 10am and see there is action at the ANC shindig.

Their gates are now starting to do their keeping, but for the rest of the community, a gate has been flung open.

The Orient parkrun has arrived. The community has voted with their takkies to keep the gate to public participation wide open.