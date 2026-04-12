GARDEN ROUTE | Exotic cars, speed and sound as racers take to the hill

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Graeme Nathan comes round the corner to the delight of spectators in a 2020 Volkswagen Polo 2-litre in the King of the Hill 2023

If you need to gauge just how fast this year is flying, then Easter is a marker on the calendar, but so too is the Simola Hillclimb, SA’s premier annual motorsport event that takes place in Knysna this time of the year.

It’s one of the three top hillclimbs in the world, and it’s back for the 16th edition from April 30 to May 3, promising to be bigger and better, faster than ever as the Simola Road is turned into a racetrack.

Since its inception in 2009, the hillclimb has grown into a globally recognised celebration of speed, engineering excellence and motorsport culture, a must-attend for petrolheads.

It’s a very special time in the town because our roads bustle with fancy cars, you can smell the rubber and hear the whine of engines in the distance.

Last year, more than 20,000 spectators turned out, and new attendance records are expected this year.

Pretty impressive that the Simola Hillclimb was live-streamed and viewed in 120 countries over the past few years.

Some 46% of these viewers were South African, the rest from all over the world.

Last year, traditional and social media exposure was worth R250m as about 147 accredited media professionals streamed the race around the world from a dedicated media centre.

Ian Shrosbree, a founding member and CEO of the event, says the Simola Hillclimb is now recognised as one of the top three hillclimbs in the world — alongside Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado and Shelsley Walsh in the UK — with many in the sport rating Simola as the best.

Chick Ramsay powers up the Simola Hillclimb in a 1966 Jaguar Mk2 3.8-litre, a car once owned by the late Mike Dawson, in the early years of the event (SUPPLIED)

Last year, was marked with the death of driver Pieter Joubert in an accident during the King of the Hill shootout when his Lotus Exige veered off course on a high-speed section of the track, but it was the first fatal racing accident in Simola’s history.

This event is a windfall for Knysna — in 2025, the total visitor spend in the town was more than R50m, some 16,924 nights’ accommodation were sold.

Since the Simola Hillclimb’s inception, it has contributed a total economic impact on the town estimated to be more than R300m.

The event created about 538 jobs last year in a town that offers few employment opportunities.

It’s all about fast cars, speed and the vibe that goes with it.

The current lap record is 34.161 seconds, set by Andre Bezuidenhout in a Gould GR55 in the Single Seaters and Sportscars Shootout at Simola Hillclimb 2022 — and every year the game is on to see who can beat this time.

Over the years, the hillclimb has welcomed a host of legendary drivers including international stars such as Mika Salo, Petter Solberg, Johan Kristoffersson, Jean-Michel Bayle, Randy Pobst and Cole Powelson, alongside South African icons such as Sarel van der Merwe, Ian and Jaki Scheckter, Geoff Mortimer and Andre Bezuidenhout.

Franco Scribante remains the event’s most successful competitor to date.

Over the years, an equally impressive lineup of vehicles has taken to the hill —from classic icons such as the Porsche 917, McLaren MV8 Formula 5000, and LDS Formula 1, to modern machines including Formula 1 cars, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsche GT3s, McLarens, BMW M models, Ariel Atoms and Radical SR1s.

A day before the start, there is a fan fest in central Knysna incorporating the scrutineering of the race cars, race car parade, a chance to drool over the cars and even talk to some of the drivers.

Since 2012, Simola is held over three days with Classic Car Friday dedicated to vintage, classic and historic vehicles, many of them worth small fortunes.

Initially showcasing pre-1975 cars, the eligibility has since been extended in some classes to 2005 models to reflect the evolving landscape of historic racing.

Saturday and Sunday is when the King of the Hill Shootout takes place.

This is where high-performance, fire-breathing machines race flat-out over the course.

Speeds exceed 250km/h and top drivers complete the run in under 35 seconds —from a standing start.

Anita Cusens races a classic Fiat Abarth (Mark Taylor)

To ensure fair competition, the King of the Hill was split into three categories from 2017 — SuperCars, Modified Saloons, and Single Seaters and Sports Cars.

Each category has its own final shootout among the 10 fastest contenders.

Hybrid cars were introduced in 2016 and electric cars in 2017.

While the Simola Hillclimb started out as a casual event with spectators having picnics on the banks, it has evolved into a much grander affair.

The basic entrance tickets start at R190 per day, depending on what seating grandstand you opt for and if you want pit access for an extra R300.

The Le Mans VIP Hospitality tent which costs R3,550 for Friday, R4,750 each day for Saturday and Sunday, gets sold out.

The event also offers private box premium hospitality.

It all began with three men who had a dream of creating a motor race up the Simola Hill.

In 2009, founders Ian Shrosbree, Francis Cusens and Chick Ramsay brainstormed the idea and then got the requisite permissions from Simola and the municipality.

“When we launched the first edition, many doubted whether a motorsport event could thrive in Knysna,” Ramsay said.

“But we believed in the potential of something different — something world-class.

“Through bold vision, careful planning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we’ve transformed the Simola Hillclimb into a landmark event on the international motorsport calendar.”

While studying in Edinburgh, Ramsay was able to frequent the Bo’ness Hillclimb which is one of the oldest and most famous motorsport events in the UK, staged annually at Kinneil Estate, near the town of Bo’ness.

When Ramsay came to Knysna in 1986, he says the seed of a hill climb here was firmly planted in his mind.

“By untold good fortune, I met up with two professional petrolheads, Ian Shrosbree and Francis Cusens, who shared the dream and vision,” Ramsay said.

“We got permission and the rest is history.

“It has been a privilege of mine to have worked over the last 16 years with Ian Shrosbree and to have built this grand event which now commands international attention.”

In the first year there were 46 drivers, the next year 94, by 2015 there were 132 and in 2017 and until now the maximum number of drivers have entered — that’s 84 competitors who come for the King of the Hill and 65 for Classic Car Friday.

Every year the demand for entries is over-subscribed.

In 2009, there were 1,500 spectators, in 2010 there were 4,500 and the numbers just kept climbing, exceeding 20,244 in 2025.

It’s an exciting weekend but take note it’s also very loud which is why ear protection for all attendees, especially children, is essential.

Ear plugs are available at the entry gate.

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