HEALTHY HABITS | Shift from being ‘thin’ to being strong is redefining women’s health

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Strength-based training for women is about building a body that supports one through every season of life.

For years, women have been sold a specific version of health: be smaller, weigh less, do more cardio.

But quietly, a powerful shift is happening in the wellness world — and it’s long overdue.

The focus is moving away from simply being “thin” to being strong, capable, and resilient. And at the centre of this shift? Muscle.

Not just for aesthetics — but for long-term health, independence, and quality of life.

Muscle is often associated with athletes or bodybuilders, but in reality, it plays a critical role in everyday health — especially for women.

As we age, we naturally begin to lose muscle mass, a condition known as sarcopenia.

This can begin as early as our 30s and accelerates over time if not actively addressed.

The consequences aren’t just physical appearance. Loss of muscle impacts:

• Metabolism (making fat loss harder);

• Bone density (increasing risk of osteoporosis);

• Balance and coordination (raising fall risk); and

• Blood sugar regulation (affecting energy and increasing risk of chronic disease).

In simple terms: muscle is protective.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that cardio is the best way to “boost metabolism”.

While cardio has undeniable benefits for heart health, it’s muscle that truly drives metabolic efficiency.

Muscle tissue requires more energy to maintain, meaning the more lean muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest.

This doesn’t mean hours in the gym — it means intentional, structured resistance training.

Many women feel intimidated by strength training, believing it’s too late to start, or that it might lead to injury.

In reality, the opposite is true.

Strength training, when done correctly, is one of the safest and most effective ways to:

• Improve joint stability;

• Reduce chronic pain;

• Enhance mobility; and

• Build confidence in movement.

Even women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond can see significant improvements in strength, energy, and overall wellbeing.

There’s also something less measurable — but just as important.

Strength changes how you feel in your body.

It’s the difference between:

• Feeling fragile versus feeling capable;

• Avoiding challenges versus embracing them; and

• Moving with hesitation versus moving with confidence.

For many women, building strength becomes less about how they look — and more about how they live.

You don’t need complicated programmes or expensive equipment to begin.

A simple starting point includes:

• Bodyweight exercises (squats, lunges, push-ups);

• Resistance bands; and

• Light dumbbells.

The key is consistency and progression — gradually increasing the challenge over time.

The narrative around women’s health is changing — and it’s a positive shift.

Health is no longer about shrinking yourself.

It’s about building yourself.

Building strength.

Building resilience.

Building a body that supports you through every season of life.

Because ultimately, the goal isn’t just to live longer — it’s to live better.

Picture: 123RF/ADEL TOTH

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