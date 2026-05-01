GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

Gig Guide: May 1 – May 9
Friday, May 1
Omies Vintage Collection Thrift Market
Beacon Bay Country Club, 3pm–8pm (May 1) and 12pm–5pm (May 2) A free, sustainability-focused thrift market featuring local vendors including Omies Vintage Collection, The Closet Consignment Store and One Map Clothing. Expect a wide range of curated pre-loved fashion.
Info: WhatsApp 083-334-8396
House of Alber’to Mbhaco Launch & Gospel Recording
Guild Theatre, 12pm A dual event combining a traditional Mbhaco fashion launch with a live gospel recording. Limited tickets remain, with prices ranging from R350 to R550.
Tickets: Webtickets, Pick n Pay or WhatsApp bookings
Frost & Sip Experience
14 Mopani Road, Blue Bend, 12pm A social cake-decorating experience paired with finger foods and cocktails/mocktails. Designed as a curated, aesthetic event with music and photo setups.
Cost: R800
Bookings: 074-447-6309
Jumble Sale St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, CBD, 8am–1pm (May 1–2) Pre-loved books, clothing, crockery and linen on sale in support of church activities.
Info: 083-295-0506/043-722-2700
Saturday, May 2
Mdantsane Food Expo
M&K Building, 12pm A celebration of township cuisine with street food vendors, live cook-offs and activations.
Entry: R50 (cash recommended)
Stalls: 082-084-1748
Leehleza Live at Ekoneni Lounge
MdantsaneLive amapiano performance by the “Amapiano Undertaker”. Entry via R50 cover or R200 carry pack deal.
Bookings: 068 821 1941
Maskandi Fest East London (Mother’s Day Edition)
Jan Smuts Stadium, 10am–8pm Featuring Umafikizolo and Inkosi Yamagcokama under the theme I Am An African.
Tickets: R300–R500 via Computicket
Ralf GUM Live
Zaza Beach Club, 5pm Sunset deep house set overlooking the ocean.
Tickets: R150–R400
Sunday, May 3
Georgie’s Preloved Pop-Up
Bloomin’ Marvellous, Holm Hill, 9.30am–2pm A curated second-hand fashion pop-up focusing on timeless and seasonal pieces.
Also available online: Instagram/Yaga
Tuesday, May 5
The Quiet Arrangement Exhibition
CVD Art Gallery, Berea
A contemplative exhibition exploring time, form and everyday objects.
Times: Weekdays 8.30am–5pm; Saturdays 9.30am–1pm
Entry: Free
Thursday, May 7
Ihambo Yengoma
House 87, Quigney, 7pm An intimate jazz performance by pianist Andile Yenana and vocalist Dumza Maswana, blending contemporary jazz with indigenous sounds.
Tickets: R300 (Quicket)/R350 door
Friday, May 8
Alumni Padel: Silver Lynx Social
Gonubie Sports Club, 6pm–8pm A relaxed networking and social padel evening for Lilyfontein alumni. Entry: RSVP required
Manana – Mending Broken Hearts Tour
Guild Theatre, 8pm A live showcase of reimagined fan favourites, with some songs performed for the final time.
Tickets: R450–R480 via Webtickets
Blink-182 Tribute Night
The Circle, Gonubie, 6pm Live performance by Blink 082, plus DJ sets. Food, beer garden and festival atmosphere.
Tickets: From R100 (Quicket)
Note: No under-18s
Saturday, May 9
Illegal to Legal Drag Day
East London Grand Prix Circuit, from 8am A controlled dragracing event for cars and bikes promoting safe motorsport.
Entry: R50 (spectators), free for under-12s
Locals & Legends LIVE
Bay Collective, Beacon Bay North, 4pm Music festival featuring Albert Frost and Robin Auld alongside local acts. Food stalls, bar and family-friendly environment.
Tickets: From R130
Zuko SA – HE WHO SENT ME Tour
Guild Theatre Matinee (1pm–5pm) and evening show (6pm) due to demand.
Tickets: R350 via Webtickets
Mercedes-Benz Expo 2026
Morganville Motorcycle Museum, 10am A showcase of classic and modern Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Includes access to a 650-bike museum collection.
Entry: Free
Mother’s Day Cookie Workshop
Madison’s Market Café, 8am–11am Decorating workshop with meal, drinks and giveaways, including a R1,500 makeover prize.
Cost: R400
Bookings: 076-846-8737
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