GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

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Maskandi singer Umafikizolo will perform in KuGompo City this weekend.

Gig Guide: May 1 – May 9

Friday, May 1

Omies Vintage Collection Thrift Market

Beacon Bay Country Club, 3pm–8pm (May 1) and 12pm–5pm (May 2) A free, sustainability-focused thrift market featuring local vendors including Omies Vintage Collection, The Closet Consignment Store and One Map Clothing. Expect a wide range of curated pre-loved fashion.

Info: WhatsApp 083-334-8396

House of Alber’to Mbhaco Launch & Gospel Recording

Guild Theatre, 12pm A dual event combining a traditional Mbhaco fashion launch with a live gospel recording. Limited tickets remain, with prices ranging from R350 to R550.

Tickets: Webtickets, Pick n Pay or WhatsApp bookings

Frost & Sip Experience

14 Mopani Road, Blue Bend, 12pm A social cake-decorating experience paired with finger foods and cocktails/mocktails. Designed as a curated, aesthetic event with music and photo setups.

Cost: R800

Bookings: 074-447-6309

Jumble Sale St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, CBD, 8am–1pm (May 1–2) Pre-loved books, clothing, crockery and linen on sale in support of church activities.

Info: 083-295-0506/043-722-2700

Saturday, May 2

Mdantsane Food Expo

M&K Building, 12pm A celebration of township cuisine with street food vendors, live cook-offs and activations.

Entry: R50 (cash recommended)

Stalls: 082-084-1748

Leehleza Live at Ekoneni Lounge

MdantsaneLive amapiano performance by the “Amapiano Undertaker”. Entry via R50 cover or R200 carry pack deal.

Bookings: 068 821 1941

Maskandi Fest East London (Mother’s Day Edition)

Jan Smuts Stadium, 10am–8pm Featuring Umafikizolo and Inkosi Yamagcokama under the theme I Am An African.

Tickets: R300–R500 via Computicket

Ralf GUM Live

Zaza Beach Club, 5pm Sunset deep house set overlooking the ocean.

Tickets: R150–R400

Sunday, May 3

Georgie’s Preloved Pop-Up

Bloomin’ Marvellous, Holm Hill, 9.30am–2pm A curated second-hand fashion pop-up focusing on timeless and seasonal pieces.

Also available online: Instagram/Yaga

Tuesday, May 5

The Quiet Arrangement Exhibition

CVD Art Gallery, Berea

A contemplative exhibition exploring time, form and everyday objects.

Times: Weekdays 8.30am–5pm; Saturdays 9.30am–1pm

Entry: Free

Thursday, May 7

Ihambo Yengoma

House 87, Quigney, 7pm An intimate jazz performance by pianist Andile Yenana and vocalist Dumza Maswana, blending contemporary jazz with indigenous sounds.

Tickets: R300 (Quicket)/R350 door

Friday, May 8

Alumni Padel: Silver Lynx Social

Gonubie Sports Club, 6pm–8pm A relaxed networking and social padel evening for Lilyfontein alumni. Entry: RSVP required

Manana – Mending Broken Hearts Tour

Guild Theatre, 8pm A live showcase of reimagined fan favourites, with some songs performed for the final time.

Tickets: R450–R480 via Webtickets

Blink-182 Tribute Night

The Circle, Gonubie, 6pm Live performance by Blink 082, plus DJ sets. Food, beer garden and festival atmosphere.

Tickets: From R100 (Quicket)

Note: No under-18s

Saturday, May 9

Illegal to Legal Drag Day

East London Grand Prix Circuit, from 8am A controlled dragracing event for cars and bikes promoting safe motorsport.

Entry: R50 (spectators), free for under-12s

Locals & Legends LIVE

Bay Collective, Beacon Bay North, 4pm Music festival featuring Albert Frost and Robin Auld alongside local acts. Food stalls, bar and family-friendly environment.

Tickets: From R130

Zuko SA – HE WHO SENT ME Tour

Guild Theatre Matinee (1pm–5pm) and evening show (6pm) due to demand.

Tickets: R350 via Webtickets

Mercedes-Benz Expo 2026

Morganville Motorcycle Museum, 10am A showcase of classic and modern Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Includes access to a 650-bike museum collection.

Entry: Free

Mother’s Day Cookie Workshop

Madison’s Market Café, 8am–11am Decorating workshop with meal, drinks and giveaways, including a R1,500 makeover prize.

Cost: R400

Bookings: 076-846-8737

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