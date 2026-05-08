Stay warm with these hot dishes

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We've got three recipes you need to try this winter.

It’s out with the tank tops and on with the layers as the weather hits its seasonal bite. However, it’s not only what we wear that needs a shift but also the foods we cook.

With most of the holidays and long weekends done with, it’s less about impressing family and friends on special occasions and rather about feeling warm during chilly day weather and cold nights.

Here are fun celeb chef recipes that are sure to keep things toasty.

CHOCK-FULL-OF-VEGGIES CHICKEN SOUP

Janet Diack's chock-full-of-veggies chicken soup. (Christoph Hoffmann)

Serves: 8

Difficulty: Easy, 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 large free-range chicken

sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

4 large leeks, roughly sliced

4 stalks celery, roughly sliced

200g pumpkin, peeled and roughly chopped

4 turnips, roughly chopped

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

juice of ½ a lemon

large chou-chou (shu-shu or chayote marrow), roughly chopped

large handful spinach, roughly chopped

150g fresh corn kernels

chopped fresh coriander or flat-leaf parsley, to serve

Method

Place the chicken in a large stockpot and pour over enough water to cover. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken from the stock and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan and sauté the leeks and celery until tender.

Add leeks and celery to the chicken stock, along with the pumpkin, turnips, sweet potato, canned tomatoes and lemon juice. Season and simmer for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Add the chayote, spinach and corn.

Remove the skin and bones from the chicken, break the flesh into pieces and add to the soup. Simmer for a further five minutes. Serve scattered with fresh chopped coriander or parsley.

CURRIED SWEET POTATO SOUP

A spicy kick from Allison Hearfield's curried sweet potato soup. (Roelene Prinsloo)

Serves: 4

Ingredients

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) curry powder, mild or hot

1kg sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1.5 litres chicken or vegetable stock

salt and pepper, to taste

chopped fresh chives and spring onions, to serve

crème fraîche, to serve

Method

Heat oil in a large pot and fry onion over medium heat until soft.

Add garlic and fry for a few seconds.

Add curry powder and stir-fry for five to 10 minutes, adding oil or butter if it starts to stick to the pot.

Add sweet potatoes and stock and heat to just below boiling point, then reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are cooked.

Blend in a processor until smooth.

Return to pot, season and heat through. Serve topped with chives, spring onions and crème fraîche.

All recipes previously published in the Sunday Times food section.