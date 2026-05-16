Professionals brought together to celebrate hair artistry

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Michael Vosloo and Sonja Tifloen at the Kérastase x Bliss Hair and Skin Care luxury showcase on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

International luxury haircare brand Kérastase partnered with Bliss Hair and Skin Care to host an immersive beauty showcase in Gqeberha last Saturday evening, bringing together hairstylists, beauty professionals, influencers and guests for a celebration of hair artistry and innovation.

The event in Walmer marked the collaboration between Kérastase and Bliss Hair and Skin Care, offering an opportunity to highlight the brand’s haircare range through live demonstrations and a runway-style showcase.

Bliss Hair and Skin Care owner Sonja Tifloen said the event was created to merge luxury and education in a way that would leave guests inspired and informed.

“The showcase was designed to combine education, innovation, creativity and luxury in one space.

“Guests had the opportunity to learn about the science behind Kérastase’s technology, how the ranges are formulated to target specific hair concerns, while also experiencing the artistry and creativity our stylists bring to every look.

“It was important to me that people left not just impressed, but genuinely informed and excited about what professional hair care can do for them,” Tifloen said.

Throughout the evening, hairstylists worked with a number of models, each presenting different hair concerns and needs.

Sonja Tifloen and her sons Laaiq, left, Mikail (supplied)

Using various Kérastase products, the stylists demonstrated how targeted treatments and professional techniques can transform and improve hair health, while also showcasing their own creativity and styling abilities.

Guests were treated to a series of curated looks as models took to the runway, displaying sleek styles, different textures and healthy hair.

The showcase not only focused on the visual results achieved with the products, but also educated attendees on the importance of specialised hair care suited to different hair types and conditions.

According to Eastern and Southern Cape L’Oréal Professional Products division area manager Michael Vosloo, the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to excellence and innovation within the beauty industry.

“Kérastase doesn’t chase trends, we chase hair health, confidence and excellence at a premium level.

“That is why this partnership with Bliss Hair and Skin Care matters so much, because luxury is never accidental, it’s built through craft, precision and experience.

“Together, we’re setting a new standard for professional hair care in Gqeberha while also creating opportunities that support local talent, businesses and innovation.

“When brands committed to excellence collaborate, the result is more than beauty, it’s an experience people remember,” Vosloo said.

Tifloen said events of this scale also played an important role in showcasing the city’s potential and supporting local business growth.

“Local businesses need to think bigger and stop limiting themselves to geography.

“Gqeberha has the talent, the creativity and the capacity for excellence.

“Events like this contribute to the beauty industry, yes, but also to local business growth, collaboration and the broader economy.

“We are capable of world-class, and it is time we own that,” she said.

The evening also served as a networking opportunity for people within the beauty and haircare industry, allowing professionals and content creators to connect, exchange ideas and learn more about current trends and techniques shaping the industry.

Tifloen said the timing of the showcase ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday last week was intentional and aimed at celebrating women and self-care.

“Beauty is deeply connected to confidence, self-worth and wellbeing, particularly for women, which is why we used our clients as models,” she said.

“We hosted the event the day before Mother’s Day very intentionally, because mothers spend so much of their lives pouring into everyone else.

“Taking care of yourself is not vanity. It is restoration. It is confidence.

“I also became a mother on Mother’s Day, so it’s extra special for me as I celebrate my son’s 17th birthday.”

Each guest received a goody bag containing a selection of Kérastase products to experience at home, extending the educational aspect of the event beyond the showcase itself.

Hairstylists and representatives from the brand also took time during the evening to explain the benefits of the products and how they are designed to address specific hair concerns.

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