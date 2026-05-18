‘Thabo the Space Dude’ lands at Umtiza Festival

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The Guild Theatre presents Lori-Ann Preston’s award-winning sci-fi comedy 'Thabo the Space Dude' in six performances from May 18–20 for the 10th Umtiza Festival.

The Guild Theatre will bring to life Lori-Ann Preston’s award-winning sci-fi comedy book series, Thabo the Space Dude, in six scheduled performances from May 18 to 20 as part of the 10th Umtiza Festival.

The production, titled Thabo the Space Dude, is a one-hour interactive children’s play aimed mainly at primary school pupils, but organisers believe audiences of all ages will enjoy its humour and heartfelt story.

Produced by Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre, the show follows the success of previous youth productions Fab Farm and The Boy Who Cried Ninja, which attracted enthusiastic support from schools and families in East London.

Directed and adapted for the stage by Jen Bryson Moorcroft with permission from Lapa Publishers, the play combines experienced adult performers with talented young local actors to bring the popular book series to life.

The story centres on Thabo, a young boy whose life changes dramatically when he prepares to move to Mars.

Along the way, he faces the fears, excitement and uncertainty that come with growing up and chasing big dreams.

Actor Bradley Baxter, who plays the eccentric Professor Bushybeard, said the production carries an important message for children while keeping audiences entertained.

“The show is about a young boy coming into his own and achieving his dreams in the context of a major change in his life, the move to Mars,” Baxter said.

I believe it was meant to be educational but also deeply human and to inspire children to read and enjoy the theatre

He described the production as a thrilling and energetic journey that mixes space adventure with relatable childhood challenges.

“Expect to go on a thrill ride through space preparation and preteen problems, all of which have solutions if you try hard enough,” he said.

Baxter said the production team hopes the play will inspire children to both read more books and develop a love for theatre.

“I believe it was meant to be educational but also deeply human and to inspire children to read and enjoy the theatre,” he said.

The cast and crew spent about two and a half months preparing for the production, rehearsing every Sunday in Moorcroft’s garage before moving into the theatre space.

“We have a very varied cast and crew of all ages, playing a variety of characters,” Baxter said.

“The adults seem to play the more weird parts.”

Characters in the play include Thabo’s family members, his friends and a group of quirky Mars trainers who help prepare him for his interplanetary future.

For Baxter, the production is also personally meaningful, as it marks his return to the Guild Theatre stage after many years.

“It’s my first time performing at the Guild in decades. I just hope the audience loves it,” he said.

“My personal goal is to gain some momentum and do more shows, and when the audience sees Thabo and loves it, I know the ball will keep rolling.”

Moorcroft said the team remains passionate about producing affordable and accessible theatre for children and schools in East London.

“After the success of Fab Farm at the Guild last year and The Boy Who Cried Ninja in 2024, we would just like to keep producing quality, affordable and accessible theatre for schools, children and families because it is so educational,” he said.

The production also marks another collaboration with author Lori-Ann Preston, whose Thabo book series has gained popularity among young readers.

With colourful characters, interactive moments and a message about courage and believing in yourself, Thabo the Space Dude promises to offer young audiences an entertaining journey from Earth to Mars while encouraging them to dream beyond their circumstances.

The production will run from Monday May 18, to Wednesday May 20, at the Guild. There will be three performances daily, with the 9am morning performance, the 11am performance and the 6pm evening show.

Tickets cost between R35 and R55, while school groups and block bookings of 10 people or more qualify for a discounted rate of R35 per person and can be purchased online via the official Webtickets festival portal.

For school groups, direct block bookings, or seat availability enquiries, organisers can contact Jen directly via WhatsApp at 074-538-4438 or by email at jbmtheatre@gmail.com.

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