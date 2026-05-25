Umtiza Arts Festival marks ‘10 years of pleasure’

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Multi-award-winning artist Bongeziwe Mabandla performs during the opening weekend of the Umtiza Arts Festival at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City. The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, runs until 31 May and offers a full programme of arts, music and live entertainment.

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Hundreds of music lovers, artists and cultural enthusiasts descended on KuGompo City at the weekend, as the 10th edition of the Umtiza Arts Festival brought colour, music and entertainment to Buffalo City Metro.

The annual festival, which has become one of the Eastern Cape’s flagship cultural events, showcased a blend of traditional and contemporary entertainment, while creating a platform for local artists, performers, crafters and food vendors from across the province.

Hosted at various venues across the city, the festival aims to promote social cohesion while stimulating tourism and economic activity in the region.

Planning committee member Papama Mnqandi said the festival’s 10-year milestone reflected its growing impact and support from the community.

“We’re really excited about what we are seeing. It’s been 10 years of pleasure,” Mnqandi said.

“On Friday, one of our favourites, Bongeziwe Mabandla, shut the place down. That was one of the most energetic performances I have seen.”

Just Models put on their annual fashion show at the East London Museum Costume Gallery during the Umtiza Arts Festival. (ALAN EASON)

Mnqandi said the festival had evolved into an event fully embraced by local communities.

“The community now finally embraces it as their festival,” he said.

“There’s a certainty about whether it’s going to come back or not every year, and I think the institutional partnerships are always going to be a good foundation for its sustainability and resilience.”

He said the festival was about more than entertainment.

“We want to celebrate the unique identity of the Eastern Cape while giving local artists the exposure they deserve.

“The Umtiza Festival is about bringing communities together through music, culture and creativity.”

On Saturday evening, the Guild Theatre was packed with patrons eager for laughter as the popular KuGompo Comedy Jam drew large crowds.

Every single time I’ve come here has been fire. The audience is always hungry and thirsty for comedy, and I like that — Dillan Oliphant, comedian

One of the comedians, Dillan Oliphant, said he always enjoyed performing in the city because of the audience’s energy and enthusiasm for comedy.

“My material is about everyday life and what I’ve been going through, and hopefully people can relate,” Oliphant said.

“Every single time I’ve come here has been fire. The audience is always hungry and thirsty for comedy, and I like that.

“It’s always fun coming back here.”

Oliphant also revealed that he would soon embark on a national tour after recently winning the Comedian of the Year title.

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku described the festival as a vital platform for nurturing creativity, youth development and economic growth within the city.

“It is with great pride that I present the Umtiza Arts Festival, a vibrant celebration of the rich cultural heritage, creativity and talent that defines Buffalo City and its people,” Faku said.

She said the festival had grown significantly since its launch in 2016 and had become a cornerstone of the metro’s cultural calendar.

“Over the past decade, the festival has grown into a dynamic platform for artists, performers, crafters and cultural practitioners, particularly our youth, to showcase their talents, share their stories and connect with diverse audiences.”

Through platforms like the Umtiza Arts Festival, we are investing in the next generation by creating opportunities for mentorship, skills development, industry exposure and entrepreneurship — Princess Faku, Buffalo City Metro mayor

Faku said the municipality remained committed to using arts and culture as tools for economic development and social inclusion.

“Through platforms like the Umtiza Arts Festival, we are investing in the next generation by creating opportunities for mentorship, skills development, industry exposure and entrepreneurship.

“These initiatives contribute to building a sustainable and inclusive creative ecosystem that empowers local talent, stimulates enterprise development and enhances the city’s cultural and tourism appeal,” she said.

The festival which continues this week, featured live music performances, theatre productions, comedy shows, dance showcases and visual art exhibitions throughout the weekend, drawing visitors from across the province.

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