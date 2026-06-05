FREE TO READ | Pride starts at home

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As the temperature drops and the light shifts, our homes begin to speak more clearly. A creaking gate, a weathered deck, a draught under the door, a neglected fireplace or a garden that needs one last tidy before winter settles in, these are the quiet reminders that seasonal change is also maintenance season.

Winter has a way of revealing what summer lets us ignore. Timber swells and contracts, outdoor spaces show signs of wear and every room asks for a little more warmth, order and comfort. That is why this issue is dedicated to one of the most satisfying and practical DIY themes of all: working with wood, caring for what you have, and preparing your home for the colder months ahead.

We begin with “The essential woodworking toolkit” on page 4, a practical guide to the must-have tools that make every cut cleaner, every join stronger and every project easier. If you’ve ever wanted to start woodworking, this is where confidence begins. For those wanting quick seasonal wins, winter-ready maintenance on pages 7 and 18 focuses on practical checks and simple tasks that can improve comfort, safety and efficiency, from fireplaces to the everyday details that matter once temperatures drop.

We continue the theme with last-minute winter-proofing (page 8), showing how a few timely autumn checks can help prevent damp, rust, cracks and expensive repairs later. This issue also embraces the beauty of design and lifestyle. In the art of cultural fusion (page 15), we explore how global influences and South African character can be layered into interiors through surfaces, finishes and thoughtful decor choices.

Outdoors, on page 21, autumn garden hacks help you prepare your landscape for the dormant season ahead, while indoors we return to timber with two rewarding builds. On page 23 see how to build a timber room divider, perfect for defining open-plan spaces with natural style, and on page 26 step up in style with a sleek wooden bathroom mat that adds spa-inspired comfort to your daily routine.

For homeowners looking to revive rather than replace, read how to use tile spacers for easy DIY tiling on page 24. Our DIY 101 working with wood feature on page 27 presents the weekend deck fix, a smart two-day refresh for tired timber decking that has endured the harsh South African climate.

This month’s issue is a reminder that maintenance is not merely about repairs. It is about pride, preparation and creating spaces that work better for the way we live now.

Happy DIY-ing.

Raina Julies, Editor

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