Guarding the radar girls: How WW2 challenged SA’s racial and gender taboos

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One remarkable feature of South Africa’s seaward defence strategy during WW2 was that it sent dozens of young inexperienced white women to remote coastal radar stations and provided black soldiers as their principal form of protection.

Under the prevailing gender and racial values of the time this was not just unusual; it was taboo.

White society of the early 1940s still held closely to the mythology of sexually rampant black men lusting after white women. An additional worry for the Union Defence Force (UDF) was the unique military history of South Africa and a long track record of conflict between races.

The Union Defence Force (UDF) was therefore far from confident about the loyalties of its non-white troops and, after initially promising to arm them as normal soldiers, eventually backtracked and provided only knobkerries and assegais.

WW2 South African Communist Party poster urging the government to arm its native troops to fight the Axis. (supplied)

The Women’s Auxillary Defence Corps (WADC) records of the time equivocated about the possible employment of black people in the white camps of the auxiliary women, “…sooner or later the employment of Natives in women’s camps may have unfortunate repercussions”.

When the Native Military Corps (NMC) was assigned the role of guarding white women operators at remote radar stations, it therefore represented a notable break from white South Africa’s obsession with “protecting its womenfolk”.

It also raised the challenging principle of assigning military duties within the Union of South Africa to black troops.

The operational reality that emerged was that Native Military Corps, soldiers armed with assegais, controlled the access gate of stations at Cape Recife and other then Port Elizabeth sites as well as Hangklip and Silversands in the Cape.

They blocked the path of anyone — white officers included — without the proper credentials and password. What exactly they were protecting the “radar girls” from is open to conjecture.

Combined Ops at the Castle by Teresa Anne Moore (SUPPLIED)

The Special Signals Service radar stations were a closely guarded secret withheld from other units and sometimes even the Combined Operations centres.

Combined Ops sometimes failed to scramble aircraft or warships when a suspicious “track” was detected because the SSS refused to reveal the source of the alert.

SSS women radar operators often worked alongside or shared barracks with coastal artillery women who had little idea of what the SSS was up to.

Another, and less acknowledged, form of protection may have related not so much to the secret duties of the SSS women and more to their gender.

Radar operator Sheilah Lloyd recalled that the split pole fence around the Silversands station was known as the “chastity fence”.

How the men from the nearby Hangklip site viewed the chastity fence is unknown, but Lloyd does reveal the futility of headquarters trying to ban romantic liaisons at the wild but often charming radar sites.

Fortunately, there was no direct Axis threat to any of the radar stations.

The knobkerries and assegais provided to the NMC may have proven sufficient in driving off a troop of hungry baboons — the most common “security threat” at SSS stations.

NMC guard on duty at No. 23 Air School at Waterkloof, Pretoria, South Africa, January 1943. Source British & Commonwealth Forces (supplied)

Such weapons could have proven less effective against a raiding party of crack German commandos or even a small contingent of homegrown pro-Nazi fanatics calling themselves the Stormjaers, a paramilitary wing of the traitorous Ossewabrandwag.

This eventuality might be dismissed as fantasy but for the fact that SSS technical personnel in the Agulhas / Arniston area began to suspect that some radar stations were targeted for sabotage.

The NMC was part of the Directorate of Non-European Army Services (NEAS) established in July 1940 as the umbrella organisation for non-white units.

It comprised the Cape Corps (CC), the Indian and Malay Corps (IMC) and the Native Military Corps (NMC).

Military historians have described how the recruits to the NMC were lured into service with the promise that it might improve their lives and political rights as citizens.

It probably seemed like a good deal for the black recruits. They would serve in a non-combatant role and gain skills and experiences as guards, motor transport drivers, motor mechanics, carpenters, builders, boot makers, stretcher-bearers, medics, clerks, typists, and telephone operators.

However, a glaring wage disparity soon became evident. African soldiers in the Corps were paid less than Coloured, Indian and Malay soldiers and the latter were in turn paid half the rates of white soldiers.

An African soldier in the Native Military Corps could rise only to the rank of staff sergeant.

Exploitation in the military was not just race-based and extended to gender. Initially recruits to the women’s auxiliary units were poorly paid or not paid at all and had to cover their own living and uniform expenses.

Carmen Kockjeu (nee Stroud) from the Eastern Cape, was already a partially trained radar operator when she went on course at the Green Point barracks in Cape Town;

Our pay was 7 pence a day and we survived. I used to do some laundry for the more affluent recruits to supplement my pay and with the help of dad I was able to get a decent tailor-made uniform.

The military authorities maintained a bizarre policy that women were dependents and therefore did not require remuneration.

Under such conditions, enlistment was obviously limited to those relatively affluent families who could afford to subsidise the war effort – and the military command gloated that it was recruiting “the right type”.

The army specified: “The general type required is a well-educated woman of a good class possessed of self-reliance.”

But predictably the pool of right types dried up and by 1942 there was a recruitment crisis. This resulted in a revised remuneration policy, but women’s pay scales never matched those of men.

During WW2 an idea, now known in the academic world as the combat taboo, prevailed.

This prescribed that women could perform an ever-expanding roll in the war effort but never engage in direct combat.

It was a complex and powerful trope based on traditional understandings of femininity and deeply entrenched stereotypes of women’s roles in society and the home.

In the conventions of the military therefore, women could load the guns, work out the firing coordinates but never pull the trigger – the privilege of killing (and being killed) was reserved for men.

Understandably some women (possibly the more sensible) were happy to be excluded from the “sharp end” of combat.

But many understood it for what it was — a discriminatory clause that trapped them in the inferior role of “auxiliary services” and would never allow them to achieve full equality within the military.

The NMC soldiers faced a different form of discrimination. As drivers, stretcher-bearers and medics they were often in the firing line and therefore quite likely to be killed or grievously wounded.

Always expedient, the UDF, when it “found itself in a pinch” was not above suddenly issuing rifles to the NMC. It did so during the East Africa campaign when an Italian advance at EL Wak in mid-1940 threatened to overrun the Allied forces and the Corps was called into direct combat action.

In the male-dominated world of the military, such exposure and risk generally carried the reward of citizenship and associated rights, but this did not apply to black troops.

In fact, the NMC did incur casualties and several of its members were awarded medals for valour…but they never earned the right to vote in their own country.

· This article draws from a forthcoming book by Glenn Hollands with the working title “The Women Who Went to War on the Beach”

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