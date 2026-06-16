‘He loved jazz until the end’: tributes pour in for Abdullah Ibrahim

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Industry colleagues, friends, and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to SA jazz great Abdullah Ibrahim.

A statement shared by the family on Monday confirmed that the international jazz icon died in Germany after a short illness.

As tributes mount on social media, he is remembered for his impact on the music industry and his love of jazz.

“Rest in peace, maestro. Thank you for the music and your dedication. We thank The Great One for giving us all this incredible time,” singer Thandiswa Mazwai wrote.

“He loved jazz until the end,” former news anchor Aldrin Sampear wrote.

See more tributes below:

RIP Abdullah Ibrahim. You were a musical genius. pic.twitter.com/FNFq1LqxDZ — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) June 15, 2026

💔 RIP to the eternal fire that is Abdullah Ibrahim



Heaven gains an angel, Earth a greater ancestor! pic.twitter.com/zAUrlQgIWj — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 15, 2026

At his show this past Saturday, Kirk Whalum paid tribute to the legendary Ntate Abdullah Ibrahim. #ripabdullahibrahim pic.twitter.com/Sy0FhxzCpU — Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) June 16, 2026

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