ART | Kayf’s art explores masks, compulsion and chosen captivity

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Between 2pm and 4pm on any given day, you’ll find her pedalling her stationary bike. The room is thick with incense, cannabis and techno music. In front of her, caught in a shaft of sunlight, are five artworks in progress: two canvases, two photo prints, and a mask. Now and then, she leans over to write something in the notebook beside her.

“There’s a thread between all five pieces,” she says. “I start with a mask, and that sets the tone for everything else in the series.”

Mask. The word surfaces often in our conversations. It recurs throughout her work too, sometimes literally, sometimes in suggestion. Even the artist’s name is a mask: Kayf, Zimbabwean slang for ‘fake’.

Kayf’s work moves constantly between playfulness and unease. (Kayf)