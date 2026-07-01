FREE TO READ | The intentional workplace

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Wellbeing at work is no longer a side conversation. It is becoming central to how organisations operate, retain talent and sustain performance. Around South Africa, workplaces are increasingly recognising that productivity and wellbeing are inseparable. The focus is shifting from isolated interventions to integrated systems that support the whole person — mentally, physically and emotionally. From mental health to digital balance, the emphasis is now firmly on prevention, design and culture rather than reactive fixes.

What is emerging is a more holistic understanding of work itself, where wellbeing is not an HR add-on but a core organisational strategy spanning leadership, operations, environment and technology.

In this issue, we explore that shift: from mindful workplaces and active office cultures to nutrition, ergonomics, leadership accountability, sleep, recovery and the rise of smart wellness technology. Together, these stories reflect a clear movement away from fragmented wellness efforts towards intentional, system-driven workplace health.

The future of work is not just about performance; it is about sustainable performance, which depends on building workplaces where people are not only productive but also able to thrive.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):