TikTok star uses laughter to deliver serious life lessons

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Millions of laughs have helped Masoka 'Bhutikayesu' Vimbi build a loyal social media following. Picture: Supplied

Millions of laughs have helped Masoka “Bhutikayesu” Vimbi build a loyal social media following, but the Qonce content creator insists comedy has never been the end goal.

Behind every humorous skit, he says, is a message.

Through videos inspired by everyday life, Vimbi has attracted about 320,000 TikTok followers since joining the platform in September last year, turning observations and ordinary situations into relatable entertainment.

“I was always recording videos and stuff like that, but I used to post them on WhatsApp or Instagram stories,” he said.

“I just had a pile of videos where I recorded moments, my intrusive thoughts and everything like that.”

Friends encouraged him to take his content to TikTok, where his audience grew rapidly.

Today, his videos regularly tackle subjects including education, health, responsible decision-making and social challenges, with humour serving as a way to start conversations.

“It’s educational more than anything. I’m sending a message,” he said.

“I’m always trying to say something, to teach something, to let people be aware of something. If you pay attention, listen, I’m saying something.”

Although his audience now stretches across South Africa, Vimbi remains passionate about showcasing Eastern Cape talent and creativity.

Having grown up near Qonce, studied in KuGompo City and later moved to Cape Town, he wants to challenge stereotypes about the province.

“I’m standing for the Eastern Cape, and I think we have enough in us that we can actually be at the top level of creativity.

“There’s a lot that we need to do back home, and there are so many talented people doing things.”

His motivation to speak about social issues comes from personal experience.

Vimbi has spoken openly about his past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, believing young people benefit when public figures share both their successes and failures.

“Drinking has become a thing, and drugs are taking over, and as someone that has taken drugs before, I know it. I saw when it started and how it affects people.”

He grew up in a close-knit family after losing his father, a teacher, at the age of eight. Raised largely by his mother, a nurse, together with his extended family, he describes his childhood as happy despite financial hardship.

After school, he enrolled to study civil engineering at Walter Sisulu University in 2011, but soon lost focus as alcohol and drug use took hold.

The birth of his daughter in 2015 made him realise he wanted a different future.

Millions of laughs have helped Masoka 'Bhutikayesu' Vimbi build a loyal social media following. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

“I wanted to be close to my child,” he said. “I knew I had to focus. I felt like I needed to do something with my life.”

He later moved to Cape Town, where he worked in warehouses and promotional jobs while trying to rebuild his life.

In 2021, he enrolled at chef school, turning a lifelong love of cooking into the foundation for a fresh start.

“I grew up cooking from a young age. I never thought it could be something that changes my life.”

Recovery was not immediate, and he admits there were setbacks along the way.

His turning point came in 2023 after returning to complete his studies and meeting his current partner.

“After I met her, things just changed,” he said.

“When we started dating, that need to smoke just went away. Everything shifted, and I just wanted to focus.”

Since graduating, Vimbi has expanded beyond TikTok into music, podcasting and business. He is also part of Boa, a creative agency that collaborates with artists, designers, businesses and investors.

Despite his growing popularity, he says follower numbers have never been his priority.

“You’ll never hear me talking about followers; our aim is to teach. I’m not trying to offend people. I’m trying to teach people that this is real life.”

For Vimbi, every video is another opportunity to show that people are capable of changing the direction of their lives.

“Personal setbacks don’t have to define you,” he said. “You can always change your life if you decide to.”

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