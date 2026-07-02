FREE TO READ | Rebuilding our infrastructure

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Effective planning, management and citizen engagement at the municipal level are essential. Roads also demand immediate attention. Picture:

South Africa faces mounting infrastructure challenges, and the search for solutions has never been more urgent.

Municipal maintenance crises — manifesting in potholes, load-shedding and water shortages — have become part of daily life, largely due to inconsistent governance and weak accountability. Over time, standards have eroded, inefficiencies have become entrenched and corruption has taken root. Chronic water shortages pose a slow-onset disaster, requiring urgent, co-ordinated action to avoid scenarios such as Cape Town’s “Day Zero”.

Effective planning, management and citizen engagement at the municipal level are essential. Roads also demand immediate attention. Freight and commuters are affected by neglected streets, many in need of full rehabilitation, resurfacing, drainage upgrades and structural repairs, as patches no longer suffice. Meanwhile, climate change and a deepening fossil fuel crisis underscore the urgent role renewable energy, solar and wind, must play in South Africa’s future.

In this issue, we explore solutions, from infrastructure financing and the adaptation of global best practices to public-private partnerships expanding connectivity in underserved communities. We also examine the construction sector’s urgent safety and compliance challenges, from weak regulation and poor supervision to the use of inexperienced contractors, and we discuss how the industry can rebuild trust and resilience.

Rodney Weidemann, editor

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