IN THE GARDEN | The marvel of the daisy flower

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We might think of the daisy as the simplest of flowers but in reality it is a complex “evolutionary masterpiece”.

Many blooming daisies in the Asteraceae family are a feature on the Cape Wildflower tours.

If you are planning a trip to view the wildflowers, you might marvel anew at the different daisy-like flowers on show when you consider their unique makeup.

What is interesting is that the daisy flower shape, known as a pseudanthium, or false flower, is not a single blossom but a tightly structured form consisting of minute flowers, or florets, grouped together to work as one big highly efficient unit.

Indigenous daisies which seed themselves and come up on their own each year. (Supplied)

Though the daisy appears to be a single bloom, it is made up of hundreds of tiny, individual flowers presenting themselves to pollinators as a huge bouquet of opportunity.

While we may appreciate the spectacle of fields of these wild flowers, what the human eye cannot in some instances perceive is the way the flowers have been designed to act as sure targets for pollinators.

Their structure, said to be the “most successful of adaptations in the plant kingdom”, provides the plants’ needs to allow it to function according to its purpose of attracting pollinators.

The wind and water do move pollen in some species but pollinators are responsible for 70% of pollination in SA’s flowering plants.

Firstly, there is the bull’s-eye effect — known for its distinct “bull’s eye” or concentric ring effect — which is made up of intense, contrasting rings of colour that radiate out from the centre, giving it this appearance.

This is a natural visual pattern on flower petals which we cannot see but is highly visible to pollinators.

It uses ultraviolet light to create a stark contrast between the outer petals and the flower’s centre which acts like a neon sign directing the insects to the nectar and pollen.

What a human does not see, but an insect does, is that the outer rings of the petals reflect high amounts of ultraviolet light, while the centre absorbs it, creating a distinct ring or “bull’s-eye”.

Pollinators which are able to see the UV wavelengths use this bull’s-eye as a landing target.

‘Osteospermum in rose pink. (Supplied)

Energy and warmth also act as a pollinator’s guide.

Some flowers such as the Gazania are engineered with miniscule leaf hairs that trap air.

The bull’s eye directs the pollinator to the centre of the flower.

This is where trapped solar heat warms up the pollinator to allow it to fly and forage effectively.

Targeting anthers have patterns which act as anther mimicry which encourage the pollinator to position itself exactly where it needs to be to rub against the pollen, ensuring effective cross-pollination.

The labour of the daisy-like flower is shared.

Instead of needing a huge amount of energy to grow one large complex flower, it has two different types of florets.

These are ray florets — sterilised female petals for “advertising” to and attracting pollinators.

The disc florets, used for reproduction, are densely packed in the centre, where nectar is produced and pollen is made or received.

Maximum pollen distribution is ensured by the dense, spiralling arrangement of the disc florets which forces pollinators to walk over hundreds of individual flowers gathering nectar.

This increases the possibility that pollen will be deposited from another plant, which promotes genetic diversity and seed production.

As the daisy flower matures from the outer edges towards the centre, the plant can be pollinated for a longer period.

Or, if one part of the flower head is damaged by the elements, the leftover healthy part is still able to reproduce.

Here are some daisy-like flowers which you will encounter on a Cape Wildflower tour.

Dimorphotheca sinuata (Namaqualand daisy, African daisy) known for its vivid orange, yellow or white petals is a vibrant, drought-tolerant annual that blooms in sunny conditions.

It thrives in well-drained soil and full sun. Deadheading encourages more flowers.

It blooms from late spring until autumn. Its seeds are papery white and winged that are dispersed by wind.

Rain daisy (Dimorphotheca pluvialis) bears large white flowers that open in the sun.

'Osteospermum', also known as daisy bushes or African daisies. (PC Smith)

Cape Marguerite (Osteospermum species), also known as the African daisy or blue-eyed daisy, is a hardy, low-maintenance plant that is available in shades of white, pink and deep purple.

Felicia daisies, known as the blue daisy, are early spring bloomers featuring bright blue petals and yellow centres.

Gousblom (Arctotis species), which includes the Bittergousblom and Soetgousblom, offers fields of brilliant orange and yellow.

A fine example for your garden is Arctotis x hybrid “Bulls Eye”, which is a striking African daisy which has deep maroon-red petals, a golden ring and a dark centre contrasted by silvery green foliage.

Drought tolerant and sun loving, it is available at your local nurseries. (Bees don’t see red. It appears dark or black to them. They perceive the world in shades of ultraviolet, blue, green and yellow.)

Gazanias are called “treasure flowers” because of their bright, colourful blooms that come in shades of pink, red, white, orange and yellow.

They are hardy, low-growing plants with striking daisy flowers marked by rings of bright yellow, orange, red and bronze.

'Euryops daisy virgineus' or Honey Daisy. (Supplied)

The Euryops pectinatus, or Wild Daisy bush, is a compact shrub with bright yellow, star-like daisy flowers that bloom through winter and spring.

The wildflower season runs from early August to late September.

The flowers open from 10.30am until 4pm. Avoid visiting during overcast or rainy weather as the flowers close during this time.