Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Under the rulebook

Rising costs and complexity challenge organisations across industries

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We examine shifting workplace dynamics, the pressure on dispute resolution systems, the realities of corporate accountability and the broader question of who the system ultimately serves. (Ruleb)

Our theme for this issue of Legal is “Under the Rulebook”: a reflection of the growing weight of regulation across South Africa’s economic and social landscape. From boardrooms to borders and data to energy, the rules are actively reshaping it.

Our writers engage leading legal specialists to unpack the frameworks governing business, labour, technology and trade.

The focus is not only on what the law says, but also on how it is applied, enforced and, in some cases, contested.

Compliance has become more complex, more costly and more heavily monitored. As scrutiny intensifies, we ask whether organisations, institutions and the courts are keeping pace.

We examine shifting workplace dynamics, the pressure on dispute resolution systems, the realities of corporate accountability and the broader question of who the system ultimately serves.

There is much here to unpack, challenge and debate.

Trevor Crighton, Editor

TimesLIVE

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