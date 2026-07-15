More than nominations: Eastern Cape’s time to shine

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Msaki and the ALTBLK>> Pan African Collective perform at the Guy Butler Theatre for one show during the National Arts Festival. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

For decades, the Eastern Cape has been SA’s inexhaustible wellspring of musical brilliance.

It is the birthplace of legends whose voices have shaped the nation’s soundtrack from jazz innovators and struggle singers to contemporary stars carrying African music onto global stages.

Despite this remarkable heritage, the province has too often watched the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) from the sidelines, celebrating individual triumphs while longing for sustained provincial success.

This year, however, there is a renewed sense of anticipation as the Eastern Cape mounts one of its strongest showings in recent SAMA history.

The SAMA32 nominations have once again placed the province firmly in the national spotlight, particularly in the fiercely contested Best Jazz Album category, where the Eastern Cape dominates the field with three of the five nominees.

Acclaimed trumpeter and composer Mandisi Dyantyis has been nominated for Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula, while Temba Ncetani earns recognition for INTLUNGU. INTLUPHEKO. IMBILINI, and Lumanyano Mzi completes the provincial trio with Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope).

They will compete against Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini of KwaZulu-Natal for Ingoma Busuku and Billy Monama of Limpopo for The Y-Factor Project.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Msaki has earned a nomination in Best Produced Music Video for Wayside Lover, her acclaimed collaboration with Jesse Clegg and Sjava.

Completing the three categories in which the Eastern Cape competes is the incomparable Simphiwe Dana, whose deeply spiritual Moya has been nominated for Best African Adult Contemporary Album.

When asked whether this could finally be the year the province reclaims major SAMA glory, SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija wisely refused to speculate.

“All the nominees are winners,” she said, echoing the spirit of celebrating artistic excellence rather than predicting outcomes.

Simply reaching the SAMA stage represents recognition by peers and industry experts in one of the country’s most competitive creative sectors.

But for the Eastern Cape, nominations alone cannot be the destination.

They must become the beginning of something much bigger.

Ironically, the Eastern Cape is among the few provinces with a dedicated music funding intervention.

Through the Music Excellence Acceleration Programme of the Eastern Cape (MEAPEC) Grant, the provincial government has attempted to stimulate growth within the music industry by supporting artists and independent record labels.

The programme offers six Platinum grants worth R300,000 each and two gold grants valued at R150,000 each, designed to help musicians elevate their careers and commercialise their work.

On paper, it is one of the country’s most ambitious provincial music initiatives.

In practice, however, its impact remains difficult to measure.

Despite several funding cycles, few MEAPEC beneficiaries have emerged as nationally recognised commercial successes or become consistent fixtures at major award ceremonies.

More concerning is that many recipients virtually disappear after receiving funding.

They are seldom featured at provincial government events, national commemorations, tourism activations or cultural celebrations.

Their music rarely enjoys sustained airplay on local radio stations, and many remain invisible to the very communities whose taxes financed their artistic journeys.

Funding alone does not create careers. It merely creates opportunities.

Success today is driven less by physical distribution and more by digital ecosystems, social media engagement, streaming platforms, content creators and strategic marketing.

SA’s own phenomenon, Lekompo — illustrates this transformation perfectly.

Emerging organically from Limpopo without significant government backing, Lekompo, a style of dance music, exploded across TikTok, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music before eventually dominating mainstream radio and national festivals.

Its success was built through digital audiences, viral content and authentic community support rather than conventional grant funding.

Three artists associated with the genre, MetroBeatz RSA (Born For This), King Monada (Khant Do Dhis Enimo), and Pleasure Tsa Manyalo (Pleasure in 20 Years), are all contenders in the Best Traditional Music Album category at SAMA32, while Makhadzi Entertainment’s Sesi Ka Rose rounds out a category dominated by Limpopo’s unmistakable sound.

Remarkably, these artists did not emerge through a provincial government grant programme.

Their success was fuelled by digital platforms, grassroots audiences, entrepreneurial drive and an organic fan base that propelled them from local sensations to national stars

Music should become part of the province’s tourism strategy.

Visitors should arrive expecting to experience live Eastern Cape jazz, Afro-soul, indigenous music and contemporary African sounds wherever they travel from Coffee Bay and Hogsback to Gqeberha, Makhanda and KuGompo City.

Equally important is building digital capacity.

Future funding should include structured support for digital marketing, audience development, streaming optimisation, content creation, international distribution and export readiness.

Every funded artist should leave the MEAPEC programme with measurable growth targets, not only an album, but increased streaming numbers, festival bookings, international collaborations, media exposure and sustainable revenue.

There must also be accountability. Grant recipients should report on commercial outcomes, community engagement and career progression long after the funding has been spent.

Public investment should create measurable returns for both artists and taxpayers.

The Eastern Cape has never lacked talent.

Its musical DNA runs through the country’s history, from jazz clubs and church choirs to contemporary recording studios and international concert stages.

What has been missing is a co-ordinated ecosystem that connects funding, performance opportunities, tourism, digital innovation and long-term artist development.

As the countdown to the SAMA32 awards continues, Eastern Cape music lovers will undoubtedly rally behind Mandisi Dyantyis, Msaki and Simphiwe Dana.

Whether they return home carrying trophies or not, they have already reminded SA that the province remains one of the nation’s richest reservoirs of artistic excellence.

The SAMA32 will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on August 15 2026.

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