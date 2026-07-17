IN THE GARDEN | Focal points fascinate, lure you to explore

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A decorative water feature adds to the appeal of a Bedford garden.

What is a focal point in the garden?

This may be garden art, a water feature, striking plant, a pretty gate, birdbath, bench, pathway, pergola, archway, lighting or any element of your choosing that enhances your experience of the garden, while luring you to explore.

If carefully placed around the garden, focal points are an invitation to experience different parts of the garden gradually, rather than all at once.

They are features that encourage your eye to follow a direction in the garden space, or serve as a punctuation mark in your walk around it.

Think of a small garden where you would otherwise quickly take in the view from the door to the garden in a single glance.

Adding focal points would take the eye/feet on a journey through the garden instead, to rest at individual focal points, making the experience less instant, more interesting, compelling you to venture further.

A rickety bridge to cross a dip. (supplied)

Choose pieces that reflect your personality, or environment, to enrich the “green” space, which, if employed as a feature, can become unique to you.

Generally, you will discover that focal points enhance a garden’s visual appeal by offering a surprise direction for your eye to follow.

They transform the ordinary to be visually compelling, encouraging you to follow and explore as you take in special features installed in strategic places for you to enjoy.

They sometimes provide visual anchors, inviting the eye to rest.

These strategically positioned focal points in the garden ask you to linger, explore and wander around the garden. They add charm, drama and unity to an otherwise ordinary outdoor space.

How to position focal points

Take time to imagine the outlook from where people will view your garden.

It could be from the lounge looking through the window, the pathway from your front gate entrance, or seating areas on the patio or a garden bench. Then install the focal points that are visible from these vantage points.

Use the rule of thirds. Divide your garden into thirds both horizontally and vertically. Then place the focal points near the intersection points rather than dead centre of the garden space.

Put a bench in a shady spot. Picture: (supplied)

Add dimension by placing less prominent pieces in front of those with a stronger visual appeal. For example, place an ornamental shrub in front of a trellis.

Clear sight lines (overhanging branches etc) that would intrude on or obstruct the view of the focal point.

Make sure the focal points you decide to use don’t intrude on the garden design.

Consider the scale of the focal point in relation to the garden.

A huge statue in a tiny courtyard feels intrusive. A small pottery piece in a huge space will look lost. Or you could add a playful touch by introducing an ornamental frog, bird or dassie as a surprise element in a place where they would naturally be found.

Contrasts create interest and make the subject more visible.

For example, colours of a bright “piece” against a neutral background will stand out, as will rough against smooth textures.

With height, place a tall focal point surrounded by low-growing shrubs.

As you will have divided the whole space into thirds, allow only one dominant element to behave as a main focal point in each of these areas.

Lighting

Create magical after-dark appeal using lighting to highlight focal points such as sculptures or water features.

The pond at Babylonstoren, where paths are introduced to take another direction. Picture: (supplied)

Use ambient lighting to provide soft, general illumination across the outdoor space to establish mood, warmth and cosiness. It is generally installed below eye level.

Lighting along a pathway also makes the space user-friendly.

Imagine a winding, flat, stone-clad pathway that leads to a hideaway nook lit by hanging lanterns.

You could string fairy lights across pergolas, trees and fences to create a magical glow.

Use lighting to highlight sculptures, water features and architectural plants.

Planting

Introduce specimen plants that are appealing for their striking appearance.

Perhaps it is the size, its unusual shape, colourful foliage or flowers that set them apart from the other garden plants. Plant them where they may be seen from different vantage points.

A stone pathway guides you through the garden. Picture: (supplied)

Consider seasonal changes. Be aware that some plants are deciduous and lose their leaves and change their form to be less impressive. Pair them with evergreen plants or garden art that provides an impression, no matter the season.

Arbors, pergolas, gazebos and trellises create a vertical element, especially valuable on a flat landscape.

They also serve as a place from where different sections of the garden may be framed, viewed and enjoyed.

Use them, too, to provide transition points which naturally introduce different sections of the garden in a charming way.

The arbors, pergolas and gazebos provide a cover for functional gathering spots or someone alone to rest.

Old homes usually had beautiful wrought-iron gates which you could find at scrapyards if they have been discarded.

Sand them down, treat them for rust and repaint the gates in a neutral or charmingly bold colour.

Water features attract attention and induce a feeling of tranquillity. Their sound is restful and encourages wildlife to visit.

This could be a small or large pond which reflects the cloud movement overhead or a fountain or waterfall feature.

Install the water features where they may be enjoyed from a seated spot.

Add lighting for night-time enjoyment.

For flowers as a focal point, dedicate a bed in the garden to colourful flowering plants. Or introduce pots of colourful bulbs, perennials or shrubs to areas which are not attractive in certain seasons to give the area a lift.

Plant white flowering annuals, shrubs or perennials along pathways that will take on a gentle glow, come twilight.

You could install lights at a low height in the planting so they are not intrusive. Euphorbia hypericifolia (sold as Diamond Frost), which produces continuous clouds of tiny airy white flowers resembling baby’s breath (gypsophila), would satisfy this purpose.

Bidens ferulifolia, commonly known as beggartick, flower nonstop and would be suitable for planting along a pathway.

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