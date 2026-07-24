In the Garden |Create your own spice garden

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Now is the perfect time to think about cooking up a pot of curry - the dish that most warms you - as we navigate different ways to keep away the chills in the last weeks of winter.

While we are inspired, it is an opportunity to start your own spice garden.

You might not be able to take a harvest from it now, but who says curry may only be enjoyed in the colder months.

In India, from where the spicy dish originates, it is a daily staple. Curry is eaten for breakfast, lunch and supper throughout the year.

Curry is also known as the food of love. It is claimed that Indian cuisine acts naturally as an aphrodisiac because it is packed with spices and herbs – chillies, garlic, ginger and saffron - that are proven to boost blood flow, raise body temperature and stimulate the release of feel good endorphins.

If you are not convinced, start a spice garden anyway. Being able to be outdoors, tend your garden and have the satisfaction of harvesting your own produce has enough feel good elements to it anyway.

Here are some suggestions of what to grow in your spice garden.

A Curry Leaf tree (Murraya koenigii)

This is suited to growing in a warm, frost free subtropical region such as ours in the Eastern Cape.

In colder areas it may be grown in a pot.

Site. They need full sun, well-drained, nutrient-rich soil that is slightly acidic (coffee grounds will help if interred in the soil) and regular watering especially in the summer heat.

Food. Feed it every two weeks with liquid fertiliser during spring and summer.

Pruning. Encourage bushier growth by nipping off the growth point of the top branches to ensure a good supply of fresh, fragrant leaves.

That said, my curry leaf tree’s care has bordered on neglect over the past year and yet, it is still flourishing.

Ginger and Tumeric

All parts of the ginger and turmeric plant are edible. Besides being good for the pot they bear exquisite flowers which you may use as a garnish or to decorate an exotic table setting.

Organic ginger (Zingiber officinale) and turmeric (Curcuma longa) rhizomes may be bought from your local vegetable store or nursery. Cut the root into sections which has viable buds.

Before planting allow the cut ends to dry out for a day, then soak them in warm water (you can add a drop of peroxide to the water if you have it to hand) for a day to prevent mould forming.

Place the pieces in a shallow tray of soil or on a damp paper towel and wait for one to four weeks for green shoots to emerge.

They both prefer growing in partial shade.

Soil. Grow ginger 5cm to 10cm below the soil and turmeric 8cm below the soil. As they are heavy feeders, they need heavily composted loose sandy soil that is slightly acidic. Place the sprouted side facing upward and cover them lightly with soil. If you are growing them in a container, choose a vessel that is wide (30 to 40cm) and has good drainage. Ginger grows horizontally near the surface. The turmeric root grows vertically.

If you are growing them in the ground create a hill of soil around the base of the plant every so often as it grows.

Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

Food. Feed them with a high nitrogen liquid fertiliser to facilitate leafy growth.

The ginger is ready to be harvested in autumn when the leaves turn yellow and withered before you dig them up.

Coriander (Dhania, Cilantro)

This herb is an important ingredient in curries. The ground seeds create a rich citrus and nutty flavour while the fresh leaves offer a sharp “vibrant top note” as a curry garnish. Both the leaves and seeds pay a vital role in balancing ‘intense heat’ and ‘savoury richness’ in the curry.

If not as a leafy garnish, chop up the stems and simmer them in the curry sauce/gravy to add flavour.

Ground coriander seeds are often used with cumin, turmeric and chillies when they are toasted together at the beginning to release their essential oils before adding onion, garlic and ginger.

Sowing seed. Soak coriander seeds in water for about six hours then sow them at about 1cm deep in rich loamy well-draining soil in a sunny spot. Cover them with a thin layer of soil. While waiting for them to sprout water them regularly.

Soil and site. Choose a spot in the full sun which allows partial shade in the hottest part of the day. The soil should be rich, loamy and well-draining. They don’t like clay or sandy soil. Add compost to rectify this.

As they have a shallow tap root keep the soil moist but not soggy. Germination should take place in about a week to 10 days.

When the seedlings are about 5cm in height feed them with Seagro or another nitrogen rich liquid fertiliser.

Harvest the coriander in 30 to 40 days when the plant is 15 to 20cm in height by snipping off the outer leaves first to encourage fresh new growth. Make sure you leave a third of the plant intact as coriander does regrow after cutting. Make sure you leave at least 2.5cm to 5cm of the stems you have cut.

Chillies

Chillies add extra heat to a curry dish.

Chillies (Supplied)

Sow the seeds directly into the soil from September to October.

Site and Soil. They enjoy a spot which has at least six hours of sun. The soil should be well-draining and rich in organic matter (compost, earthworm castings). Do not use fertiliser that is rich in nitrogen as this will cause the bushes to produce lots of lush foliage rather than flowers and fruit.

Watering. Make sure that you water the plants consistently otherwise the flowers will wilt and the pods will drop off. Water them daily during summer but take care not to allow them to become waterlogged. To avoid fungal disease water the plant at soil level rather than wetting the leaves.

Chillies also do well in pots which should be at least 20 to 30 cm in diameter with good drainage holes. Use good quality potting soil. Water often as pots tend to dry out faster than if plants are grown in the garden.

A FAMILY CURRY RECIPE

1kg meat (Lamb knuckles are best).

Heat two tablespoons of oil with 2 x cinnamon sticks and star anise.

Add to the pot: 1 tbsp heaped Jeera seeds and ½ tsp mustard seeds, a large knob of grated ginger, 2x grated garlic cloves, 2 small green chillies which have been deseeded, 1 large chopped onion.

Fry the onion until it is translucent.

Dice and brown the meat.

Add one heaped teaspoon medium curry powder, 1 teaspoon of Jeera (cumin powder), 2 heaped teaspoons of garam masala, ½ teaspoon of turmeric and a leafy stem from the curry tree.

Add salt to taste, 2 to 3 tomatoes that have been grated, potatoes, and ½ cup of water.

Turn down the heat and allow it to cook for 40 minutes or longer.

Serve on a bed of Basmati rice with sambals on the side.

Coriander leaves are used as a garnish for curries, while stems and roots flavour the curry. (Supplied)

The Curry Leaf tree (Supplied)

Chillies can grow really well in a container. (Supplied)

Lamb curry with steamed rice (supp)

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