GIG GUIDE | From The Muffinz to Bridgerton, plenty to see and do this week

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Award-winning acapella group The Soil will perform at the Eziko Heritage Festival on Saturday.

August 7- 15

Friday 7

The Muffinz band “Proof of Life” concert from 7pm to 8pm at House 87, Quigney. Tickets from R300 from Computicket.

The Eziko Heritage Festival runs until Saturday at the Hamburg Sports Ground in eNgqushwa. Festival opens with a free community ceremony at 4pm, featuring storytelling and cultural dialogues. The music concert on Saturday starts at 2pm, with performances from artists including Dumza Maswana and The Soil. Food stalls available, guests to bring their own beverages. Tickets from R450 from Webtickets.

Saturday 8

The Cintsa Dunes Art & Craft Market from 10am to 3pm at the Cintsa Dunes Beach Resort. Showcasing local artisans and independent vendors, offering jewellery, home decor, pot plants, baked goods, and fine artwork. Free entry. Located at Steenbras Drive, Chintsa East, inquiries can be directed to 072-979-3030 or info@cintsadunes.com.

The Kitchen Market at Emerald Vale Brewery runs from 10am to 2pm. Event features local handcrafted items and homemade goods. Entry is free.

The 2026 Overtakers SC Women’s Day Race from Beacon Bay Country Club, with a theme of “No to GBV” to raise awareness against gender-based violence. Schedule includes a 21.1km half-marathon at 6.50am (R250 entry fee, R60 temporary licence), a 10km Road Race at 7.05am (R190 entry fee), and a 5km Fun Run at 7.30am, with prizegiving at 9.30am.

Sunday 9

The Bridgerton High Tea will start at 2pm at Hathaway Guest House, 4 Turnberry Avenue, Bunkers Hill. Tickets are R300 pp. Advanced booking essential. For reservations call Melisa at 065-916-0995.

The East London Model Engineering Society hosts a family-friendly miniature train day at the East London Agricultural Show Grounds from 10am to 12.30pm.

Women’s Day scenic motorcycle ride from Shell Hemingways on Two Rivers Drive. Gathering starts at 9.30am, with a prompt departure at 10am for a run through Gonubie and Abbotsford, ending at Table 58.

The Groove Sundaze Women’s Day Edition featuring DJ Wakanda at The Circle, Gonubie. Event runs from 1pm until late. Attendees are encouraged to wear white with a touch of pink. The lineup includes DJ Wakanda, Sham De Funk, and local artists. Tickets remain valid for this new location, with Phase 2 costing R120 and Phase 3 gate tickets R150 available on Quicket. Strictly for over 18s.

Tuesday 11

An Evening of Ballroom & Latin Dance at 6pm at the Guild Theatre. Event features a blend of standard ballroom and classic Latin choreography, showcasing professional routines to various traditional and contemporary music styles. Tickets from R100 can be booked online via Webtickets or from Pick n Pay outlets.

Friday 14

The live music event, Different Folks EL — The Jazz Issue, at the Guild Theatre, is at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm. The event will feature performances by renowned artists including Zamajobe, Mxo-Umxolisi and Paras Dlamini. Tickets can be purchased online via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay, with prices ranging from R300 for Early Bird to R350 for general admission, along with a VIP experience offering premium benefits.

The double-bill theatre showcase The Echoes of the Unrest and Chains of Betrayal takes place at The Alexander Playhouse until Aug 16. Tickets are R150 for both productions. The schedule includes three shows on August 15 at 12pm, 3pm and 6.30pm. Ticket bookings are available online from Webtickets or via phone at 079-223-2656.

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