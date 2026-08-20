Hail the spekboom’s move from dusty veld to table centrepiece

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Spekboom seedlings at the Kalkfontein nursery. The hope is that the first batch of plants will be ready to planted in the field early next year

Thank goodness the term “helicopter parenting” had little root in our growing-up years.

We were free to roam and get up to all kinds of, what we call today, “experiential learning” without our parents hovering over our every move.

Then, they didn’t feel a need to be around to decide what was and was not safe for us to do.

For example, unaware of the possibility of being poisoned, we tasted berries and leaves without a care.

There was a spekboom hedge between our yard and the neighbours with bright green leaves at the tips of its branches on which we snacked without a thought.

We discovered that its new round fat little leaves had a palatable tart lime flavour that tasted more sour in the day than at night.

Then about seven years ago, the spekboom came into the spotlight when it was hailed as an ecofriendly “wonder plant”.

It was discovered that the succulent plant was a powerful carbon-absorbing “sponge” which improved the quality of air we breathe.

We are told that the plant uses the carbon it absorbs to produce its plant tissue and generate oxygen.

What is the importance of this?

Too much carbon in the air causes global warming.

Scientists have also found that the spekboom has the ability to store solar energy, making it possible for the plant to perform photosynthesis at night.

In addition, the spekboom plant has the knack of adapting to its surroundings, which has resulted in there being different varieties — with giant leaves, variegated leaves, drooping branches and those with an upright or prostrate creeping habit.

In the garden, the advantage of growing spekboom varieties is that they are waterwise and require only half the amount of water to survive as other hardy plants.

They can survive on just 250 to 350mm of water per year.

If yours is an area prone to fire outbreaks, spekboom plants are useful plants for their fire-retardant properties.

Moving in from the dusty veld where it is at home, the humble succulent is justifiably respected as a green symbol.

And it was even welcomed as a simple, effective table decoration with a short leafy stem popped in a small glass bottle at the Clarendon Girls’ High School reunion luncheon last week.

That it is easy to grow is confirmed by Shamwari in an article referencing how a broken branch simply tossed onto the ground by an elephant will grow roots and create a whole new plant.

A spekboom plant can live up to 200 years.

Spekboom (Portulacaria afra) is indigenous to the Eastern Cape, growing naturally in the semi-desert areas and the bushveld.

In the wild, it grows up to five metres where it is grazed by wildlife, especially elephants, kudu and black rhino.

In a garden setting, it grows from 1.5m to 2.5m high.

Its leaves are round and can be bright green, or pale grey.

The spekboom, (or Elephant’s food, porkbush) is a familiar sight in the Addo Elephant Park where certain conditions encourage it to produce pink flowers from September to March.

Sometimes the plant does not flower at all.

These flowers are nectar-rich, providing food for many birds and insects, especially bees.

The leaves are rich in Vitamin C and contain essential minerals such as magnesium, manganese, selenium and cobalt.

These micronutrients help combat oxidative stress, which helps protect blood vessels from diabetes-related damage.

Uses

The nutrient-dense, high-fibre and low-sugar leaves are said to support metabolic health and weight control and add an interesting flavour dimension to salads or blended in dressings.

Sucking a leaf quenches the thirst and can prevent dehydration.

The juice from crushed leaves provides relief from blisters.

Sore throats and mouth infections may be relieved by chewing the leaves.

The juice of leaves may be used as an antiseptic, soothing skin ailments such as insect stings, sunburn and acne.

Breastfeeding mothers may eat the leaves to increase their supply of milk.

Different types of spekboom

The spekboom has a number of cultivars with different growth forms, making them suitable for varied applications.

The standard spekboom grows upright and is suited for use as an impenetrable hedge.

The Prostrate Spekboom (Portulacaria afra ‘Prostrata’) is a low-growing plant with a trailing habit which is perfect for cascading down embankments or from within a hanging basket.

It is also valuable for stabilising sloping ground.

Dwarf Spekboom (Portulacaria afra “Nana” or “Minima”) and which is also called dwarf jade or baby spekboom, is favoured for creating small topiaries or bonsai cultivation.

Spekboom Portulacaria afra “Variegata” also known as the Rainbow bush or Variegated spekboom, is a slow-growing shrub which features striking reddish-brown stems and fleshy green leaves edged with creamy white.

In bright sunlight, the leaf margins turn pink. It makes a good subject for a container, hanging baskets and creating a bonsai.

Yellow Spekboom (Portulacaria afra “Aurea”), the gold elephant bush, produces bright, yellowish-green to golden leaves and red stems.

It is ideal for rockeries, borders and retaining walls. It has chartreuse to yellow leaves set against reddish stems.

It has a compact, slightly cascading habit.

Portulacaria afra “Limpopo” is an upright, robust plant and can be grown into a substantial shrub or tree.

It has larger plump ovate green leaves measuring 20 to 30mm long and 15 to 20mm wide. Its stems are thick, reddish brown to grey.

Toparies may be formed from the standard green Portulacaria afra, Portulacaria afra “Nana”, and Portulacaria “Variegata”.

Clip the tips of the plant often to force it to branch out and become dense.

A full sun position keeps growth thick and compact.

All species of spekboom prefer a warm sunny position and can be grown easily in containers.

Use soil enriched with organic matter that is well-draining.

They are water-wise and mostly insusceptible to pests and disease.

They are easily propagated. Simply break off a stem.

Allow it to dry out for one or two days and then stick it in the ground. Water sparingly otherwise.

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