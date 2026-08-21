‘Meat and potatoes’ chef reveals secrets of his culinary journey

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'MasterChef SA' winner Andrew 'Benjie' Benjamin with runner-up Candice Meth at the end of the final.

A self-proclaimed introvert with a contagious giggle and a penchant for meat and potatoes is the latest winner of MasterChef South Africa and R1m.

Home cook Andrew “Benjie” Benjamin, 40, whose day job is maintaining hazardous high-voltage electricity transmission lines, has been crowned the winner of MasterChef South Africa Season 6.

The Kimberley cook narrowly beat fellow contestant Candice Meth, 39, in a tense cook-off in which the top two had two hours to create a three-course meal that reflected their journey on the show.

Judge Justine Drake said his meringues were “a thing of beauty”, while Zola Nene said his pork belly main was something you would see in a fine dining restaurant.

The Daily Dispatch asked him:

What went through your mind when you were announced the winner?

There was a lot of emotion going through my mind, though it was already an achievement to make it to the final.

I loved it but it was a tough competition, and the final was the toughest cook. I was ecstatic to win.

Who taught you to cook?

I grew up with my granny and in that kitchen she taught me the basics — chopping, peeling and checking the oven. I was in my early teens.

She needed my help, but I also showed an interest in cooking.

I had a scrap book and cut and pasted recipes from magazines.

I don’t know where it is now, it must have gotten lost in the moves. Now it is easiest to screengrab a recipe online.

I actually wanted to pursue the culinary stream after school, but funds were too limited for chef school and I lost my love for cooking for a while.

Do you cook all your family meals?

My wife, Solomé, who I married 13 years ago, and I take turns to cook for ourselves and our children, twins Andrew and Alicia, 8, and Allistair, 5.

My wife is a good cook. At the beginning of our marriage, I actually didn’t cook much. I just assisted her and braaied, but she knew I could cook.

Was there a moment when you thought you might be eliminated?

It happened during the second episode. It was my darkest moment in the kitchen.

I wasn’t yet comfortable in that kitchen. And the pace was very fast.

I thought I would be eliminated that day but I won it.

I had to make the judges’ final meal and I made lamb curry and flat breads and two salads.

It is very high-paced, and when you make an error you have to move forward very quickly.

What challenge tested you the most and why?

The semifinal episode. It was a pressure test where we had to recreate chef Peter Duncan’s dish of viskop sop (fish head soup) and a fillet of fish.

There were so many flavours and other elements that had to come together.

But by that stage in the show, I was able to work faster and I won R100,000.

Which judge did you find most intimidating?

All three of them. They all had their good and bad days. They took turns to grill you. It was equal treatment from all of them.

What ingredients or flavours best represent your cooking style?

I love garlic salt and coriander. I just love cooking with them. I must always have those in the kitchen.

What is your signature dish now?

I love a salt rib beef from the Northern Cape served with tomato relish and pap.

I’m a meat and potatoes person. I cook very simply during the week.

Once or twice a month, I make something fancy like cured salmon and sushi rice.

What dish do you make when you want to impress your family or friends?

I like to do a biltong spiced kudu fillet with grilled vegetables and a potato gratin.

The majority of people don’t know I love to cook and so they have been shocked to see me on the show.

Even some family members. They didn’t expect this electrician to be able to cook.

What surprised you most about filming the show?

It takes a whole day to shoot one episode. So it is the amount of time it takes.

And filming the diaries and the number of people in the background that assist in making the show. It’s been a huge eye-opener.

How intense were the cameras and did you eventually get used to them?

There were days where you felt it was too much, like when the content guys ask you questions while you are cooking.

At the beginning, it was distracting. And when judges come round to talk to you.

Initially I would stop cooking to speak to them. But they would say, “proceed”.

It felt bit rude not to stop cooking while they spoke to me, but that is the way cooking competitions work.

How has winning changed your life and have you started your home renovations with your prize money?

I haven’t received it yet. I would like to renovate the kitchen. It could have a better flow.

Currently we have a small oven, so I can’t bake and we need more workspace.

Our house is old and was built in the ’60s or ’70s. When we married, we did install a new kitchen, but it is outdated.

How difficult was it to keep your win a secret?

I had to keep it secret for nine months. It felt crazy because people would ask me how far I got.

I’d just say I don’t remember which episode.

At work people would say, “You were gone for six weeks so you must have got far. But I would always just say ‘watch the show!’

· Catch the rebroadcasts of the finale of Masterchef SA on Saturday at 5pm on e.tv and 8.30pm on eExtra, and on Sunday at 5pm on eReality.

For the full interview visit www.dailydispatch.co.za

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