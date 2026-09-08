When ‘book club’ becomes the Bok Club

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GO BOKKE: Daily Dispatch reporters Rosa-Karoo Loewe and Anathi Wulushe inside the media green bus during the Springboks trophy tour around KuGompo City in 2023.

There is a new force in rugby — women players, refs and fans.

But how do women watch rugby?

A friend tells of how her book club sometimes morphs into a Bok club.

“There we were on a weekend away urging the Bokke on, while on the side those wanting their hair done for the evening’s event helped each other with their hair straightening, pausing from time to time to shout to a player or the ref to get their act together,” she said.

Rugby has been an alpha male bastion.

The violence inherent in the system was made clear by the 1974 British Lions tour when captain Willie McBride gave out the order: If the Boks moered one player, all 15 Brits would pile into the nearest Bok player and have a right old brawl.

It was known as the “99 call” and its rallying cry was “One in, all in!”

The method behind the madness was that the ref could not send off all 15 players.

It was a strategy of retaliation: in two previous tours the Boks — in those days selections were actually made by the secret Broederbond — had intimidated the Lions.

Today, we have made so much progress. We now have vibrant club and international women’s rugby and you know how much I love it.

I tried to explain to the reporter dorter how refreshing I found it — so much intensity, such big hits, all that braided hair flying about, the wave upon wave of alpha-female oestrogen flowing off that field so different to the alpha-male testosterone of the men Boks ...

I stopped at the lifts in the lineout. I was at risk of starting to sound creepy. But she laughed.

Women have, over the last century, come out publicly and asserted their rights to vote, to lead, to rule.

They have forged an equality of public interest in some sports, such as athletics and tennis, and in recent years, women’s volleyball, surfing, hockey — rising in so many sports.

But rugby remained a male bastion. Until the women from the 1970s went on to bust down the door, culminating in the first Women’s Rugby World Cup in 1991 and the rapid professionalisation of the sport since then.

It was not easy. When English and Scottish women played their first international public “exhibition” match in 1881, there was so much hostility that some games were abandoned because of rioting.

On Saturday, I watched the Bok women get taken down by the Kiwi Ferns and we put up a good fight.

There was so much more flow, more tries, but as usual, at my local watering hole it is three TVs showing soccer and only one screening women’s rugby.

Scotland’s Hollie Davidson has broken into reffing big international men’s rugby matches.

She refereed the Boks vs Portugal in 2024 and is now an expected feature at big games.

There are more and more women coming through the system.

Women pack our Test stadiums but the notion of a bunch of book club women gathering in the televised arena to analyse and cheer the gladiators on, is an awesome new addition.

So I asked a few local women to speak about their love of rugby.

Penny Armstrong, who was getting ready to relish Saturday’s Test, said women “enjoy true sportsmanship and are proud to wear the green and gold which gives us extra spring in our step”.

She will never forget the chance meeting of legendary scrummy and patriotic onderbroek star Faf de Klerk and her grandson.

The little boy was in Cape Town for chemo treatment for leukaemia and all were at the Two Oceans Aquarium when Faf was spotted.

“Faf had the time to bend down and shake his hand and say: ‘How are you doing buddy?’

“It meant the world to him and is a memory never to be forgotten. You never know how much a kind word can mean.”

She also thanked local disabled surfer JP Veaudry whom they met during an event.

“JP had the time to show him how to wax a surfboard.”

Diane de Beyer says rugby is an awesome sport for the “men/boys” in the family.

“I find it extremely exciting from the moment we hear about the match.”

When her son, Brian, and nephews Daniel and Chad were at school it was all about the greatest rivalries — Dale, Grey, Hudson Park, Grens and Stirling.

Rugby has “a great aura” and Diane is “still a very excited mom and aunt, shouting, screaming, etc”.

Even though her children are in different countries, the family remains loyal to “their SA boys”.

Waking up at different times to watch “the game” is only a pleasure.

“The adrenalin is definitely on another level. Rugby is fast and great!”

Former award-winning Daily Dispatch reporter Rosa-Karoo Loewe writes how she fell asleep on her friend’s family couch in Makhanda during a 2007 World Cup final match.

“I woke up to the cheers when we beat England 15-6 in Paris. There was this big celebration.

“It was really late at night, I was 12, and I remember us driving home and everyone was out in their cars, hooting and there were South African flags everywhere.”

Rugby at school was more of a “teenage social space”.

“When you’re in high school, you go to the first team rugby matches like K Day, and it’s not really about the game. It’s more about the event.

“But when I moved to East London, and my dad and I did the World Cup together, it was a really awesome experience, and yeah, like you don’t know the rules, but over time and over every match [you understand more], it was so great to have him next to me explaining what was going on.

“I got into the vibe but also started understanding the technicalities of what makes a good play or a good tackle, what makes a good player.

“And you start to fall in love with what my dad would always say was the beauty of it, the skills, almost like a dance.

“So taking in the vibe is just a part of SA culture, part of who we are, but really understanding the game takes someone to explain it to you.

“This is because, obviously as girls, we’re not taught the specifics, the rules, what it means.

“At the end of the day, you have to be taught by a man who is normally a father or a brother or a friend, and that is how we get to connect with our paternal relationships.

“It was really special to me and throughout my life, rugby will always remind me of my dad sitting down with me, having a beer and watching the game.

“We watched the Boks play in the 2023 World Cup.

“We saw the final at the Beacon Bay Country Club where the Boks beat New Zealand 12-11. It was just amazing.

“The unity of it. We had been through a 51-day period of watching the games, really rooting for the Boks. It was all about high stakes.

“Then, as a reporter, I got to go and meet them, got to be on the green bus when they were in KuGompo City.

“I was there when the bus got stuck in Duncan Village, getting pushed by the throngs with Siya Kolisi right on top of this bus, rocking back and forth.

“And thousands of people in Mdantsane who ran to see their heroes.

“It was this really amazing full circle moment.

“I watched these athletes on the big screen and then to see them in person, after months of really going in-depth into the game … the seed was planted, the tree grew, I reaped the fuits. Really cool.”

Here’s to all those women’s book clubs turning into Bok clubs!

PUNDITS ARE COMMING: Pennith Armstrong says women are loving the game and wear the Bok colours with pride. (SUPPLIED)