Trying to uncover the truth behind painting by ‘King of Kitsch’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For generations of South Africans, living room décor was incomplete without “The Green Lady” adorning the mantlepiece or “The Dying Swan” hanging above the settee.

In the 1950s, 60s and 70s, owning a Tretchikoff print was the height of middle-class décor, the epitome of taste, even as the art establishment dismissed his work as kitsch.

More recently his art, which now sells for millions of rand, went from kitsch to cool, and that is the starting point of a quirky new South African documentary.

Pappa Kitsch, which premiered at the Silwerskerm Festival in Camps Bay in August, tells the story of a man who bought a box containing an oil painting by Vladimir Tretchikoff on Bidorbuy and then embarked on a journey with his needy sausage dog Rocky to establish its authenticity.

The documentary will be screened on Kyknet on Sunday night (September 6).

“I wanted it!” says Stefanus Nel, a journalist by training who now works in advertising.

“There were lots of people who bid on it, but I just really wanted it. I would have gone as high as R50,000 for it. Luckily the bidding stopped at R10,000.

“I made the doccie because the story just kept me up,” adds Nel, who is also the central figure in the documentary which he made with filmmaker and co-director Adam Heyns.

“I just couldn’t figure out what was going on here.

“From day one, when I bought it in 2019, I knew there was a story behind it and that things just didn’t add up.

“I lay awake many evenings wondering how the puzzle fits together. Adam and I got together regularly and discussed the project.

“I read everything I could about Tretchikoff, and his story only made me more curious.

“Tretchikoff was not received with open arms by the art world. On the contrary, they made it difficult for him to even exhibit his art.

“The irony is that he came from a place — Singapore — where he was famous and regularly appeared in the newspapers.

“His work was widely acclaimed. He essentially had to start from scratch in South Africa.

“The art world and the public’s opinion of Tretchikoff differed vastly. The art critics criticised and dismissed his work, while the public queued to acquire a Tretchikoff print.”

And so, with Rocky and the box containing the artwork and scrapbook in tow, Nel embarked on a road trip to Cape Town in a quest to solve the mystery of his enthralling purchase.

Art specialists were intrigued but noncommital.

The painting’s signature did not match ones on the King of Kitsch’s famous artworks — it is smaller than the others, yet all agreed the scrapbook was of archival interest.

Adding to the mystery was an old photograph of Tretchikoff surrounded by a group of men, which is affixed to the back of the frame.

“We had no idea how the story would unfold,” Nel said.

“The only planning we could do was to set up interviews with people and hope that they would participate.

“We were fortunate that everything just fell into place.

“The biggest challenge was figuring out what we would do if key figures refused to be part of the documentary.”

Luckily this was not the case and Nel was received by well-established art specialists and also tracked down the person who had sold him the artwork, who agreed to go on camera.

When infrared photography revealed that the painting was in fact a paint-by-numbers kit from the 1950s, Nel is understandably disappointed.

But at this point the documentary swings into an even more interesting journey, one involving Tretchikoff’s attic, a stone fireplace, his granddaughter Natasha Swift and the Bishopscourt home Tretchikoff once owned.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch after his documentary premiered in a packed auditorium at Camps Bay’s Theatre on the Bay, and which was also attended by Tretchikoff’s three granddaughters, Nel said he was thrilled with how the film was received.

“I was worried about how this was going to resonate with people, so seeing the reactions at Silwerskermfees have made me very happy.”

He said although he had been flabbergasted when it was revealed that the art was a paint-by-numbers piece, the provenance of what he had bought was even more significant.

“When I heard it was paint-by-numbers, I was very disappointed at first. But then it just raised more questions. Why would he do a paint by numbers? Why would it come out of his house?”

Watching his documentary as a member of the audience was surreal for the softly-spoken advertising man.

“I am camera-shy so seeing myself on camera was a worry, but I think I was fine. I just told the story.”

Telling stories is what he was trained to do.

“I studied journalism at Pretoria Technikon and then I studied copywriting at Red & Yellow. I work in advertising for The Odd Number advertising agency in Joburg.”

With his garage crammed with oddities bought on the online marketplace Bidorbuy (now Bob Shop), spotting the Tretchikoff box immediately piqued his interest.

“All my stuff is still in a garage. I used to buy a lot on Bidorbuy, especially things that have a story behind them, like old medals. But I’m over it. I’ve stopped buying!

“I did it during Covid because I didn’t have anything better to do. You want it, you don’t really need it, but you end up buying it. I would also sell stuff again.”

For now he is holding onto the painting, eager to unravel the story behind it.

“I’m going to keep it and see if we can make a sequel! Because we still don’t know who the people in the photograph at the back of the painting are.

“We don’t know why the photo and the date on the photo is 1934 but the paint-by-number comes out of the 50s — so they don’t match.

“So typically it looks like a fake, but why would there be a fake in his house? It was found in the attic of Tretchikoff’s Bishopscourt house. So there are all these weird questions.

“When we started making the doccie I didn’t know how valuable the scrapbook was because Tretchikoff’s wife, Natalie, took it with her and their daughter, Mimi, who was four, on the ship from Singapore.

“I just thought it was a scrapbook.”

Returning the scrapbook to Mimi was the right thing to do.

“Even if the painting is fake, it is the reason the scrapbook ended up back with his family, so that’s maybe the provenance of the painting.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do. It’s so personal.

“There is a story about when he won a water polo match and a letter a friend wrote him that is so beautiful when he was just 25 years old, so it meant more to them than anyone else.

“I don’t want it to end up with a serious collector because they will look at it completely differently.

“This tells them everything about him as a young man which his family didn’t know. It starts in 1933 and ends in 1952.

“It tells you how well-known and famous he was even back then. The newspapers were writing about him day and night.

“He was a celebrity in the advertising world and no-one knew about that.

“In his published autobiography, Pigeon’s Luck, there are only one or two pages about that, so this book actually shows the work he did as an advertising person when he was living in Singapore and Shanghai — the posters he did and so on.”

And when he arrived in SA no-one knew him and he didn’t go out and tell people that he was famous.

Because Stefan is also in advertising, this information resonated with him.

“But everything about him was amazing. He was this person who just created.

“When he was 11 years old, he lost his parents and at school he did drawings.

“I hope they might actually publish the scrapbook because if you’re a Tretchikoff fan, it will give you another insight into his life.

“A sequel could be about who the people in the photo on the back of the artwork were.

“I think, because he was such a clever businessman, he started making reproductions of his art, and I think that when he found out about paint-by-numbers, which came out in the 1950s, he thought this could be another way to make his art accessible.

“Perhaps somehow he got this set, played with it, signed it as a joke and put it away somewhere. So that would be in the sequel.

“Who did it? Who painted the paint-by-numbers?

“Because the thing is who would have put a fake one in his house? Maybe one of the people in the photo on the back sent him this thing?

“When he was a young man he painted backdrops in theatres, so did one of these guys send it to him?”

For Tretchikoff’s granddaughter, Natasha Swift, who appears in the documentary, the scrapbook has intense nostalgic significance.

“The most significant thing for me is holding it and knowing that this is what my grandmother chose to put in her bag when she left Singapore with my mother to come to Cape Town to be reunited with Tretchikoff.

“That’s the most emotional thing for us — that wow, this is what she packed! This is like having a piece of her back.”

Her sister, Manuela Cooper, says she remembers her grandparents compiling scrapbooks of the artist’s life.

“I remember them clearly. He had four or five of them and he had them on his dining room table.

“They were stolen from their Bishopscourt house and to this day we do not know where they are. We are waiting for them to surface.”

Pappa Kitsch is on Kyknet on Sunday September 6 at 8.30pm and will then be available on DStv Catch-Up.

Filmmaker Stefanus Nel set out to discover the authenticity of this Tretchikoff painting in a short documentary. With him is a cardboard cut-out of his dachshund Rocky who accompanied him on his quest. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS (SUPPLIED)

The painting, which was bought online and signed Tretchikoff, is at the centre of a new doccie 'Pappa Kitsch' (SUPPLIED)

This photograph of a young Tretchikoff surrounded by a group of men was affixed to the back of the painting. (SUPPLIED)