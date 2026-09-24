Full house for Rachel Kolisi’s Falling Forward screening

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Rachel Kolisi interacts with fans in the foyer of the Guild Theatre during her Falling Forward Documentary Roadshow which is on ts second national tour across South Africa and Namibia. The documentary is intimate and deeply personal film following Rachel Kolisi through the defining seasons of her life — identity, loss, healing, motherhood, courage, faith, and rediscovery. Picture ALAN EASON

Rachel Kolisi drew a packed house at KuGompo City’s Guild Theatre on Tuesday night as she brought her deeply personal documentary, Falling Forward, to the city as part of a nationwide roadshow celebrating women and their shared experiences.

The screening offered audiences an opportunity to hear Kolisi’s story and connect with other women, with local entrepreneurs and musicians also taking centre stage during the evening.

The event formed part of Kolisi’s national roadshow, which began in March and has taken her documentary to cities including Makhanda, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

The documentary is not available for streaming and can only be watched at tour screenings, making each event an opportunity for audiences to experience it together.

The KuGompo City screening brought together women from different walks of life for an evening that went beyond simply watching a film, with the programme also providing an opportunity for local entrepreneurs and performers to showcase their talents.

By 5pm, crowds had begun flocking to the venue to watch the film, with the theatre’s foyer becoming a gathering place for attendees ahead of the screening.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch while engaging with those in attendance, Kolisi said the idea grew from a difficult period in her own life and the response she received from women who reached out to share their experiences.

“Having hundreds, if not thousands, of women reach out looking for support and sharing their own journeys made me realise there are a lot of women looking to connect, network and have safe spaces where we can live and enjoy,” she said.

“Politically, I would love to see women in leadership positions. In nights like these, I really encourage that.”

Several stalls showcasing women-owned small businesses were set up in the theatre’s foyer, giving local entrepreneurs an opportunity to introduce their products and services to those attending the event.

The stalls added a practical element to the evening’s focus on women supporting women, providing a space for business owners to connect with potential customers and promote their work.

Performances by the Clarendon Girls’ High School choir and South African musician Anika Kiana entertained attendees ahead of the documentary screening.

The combination of music, entrepreneurship and storytelling reflected the broader purpose of the roadshow, which Kolisi hopes will encourage women to connect with one another and create opportunities beyond the screenings themselves.

Kolisi said the response to the tour had exceeded her expectations, particularly given her initial uncertainty about whether audiences would turn out to watch the documentary.

“I was never sure if anyone would come to the screenings, and I just feel incredibly honoured and grateful that they have. It’s had such a massive impact,” she said.

She hoped to build a movement in which people could connect openly while creating more opportunities for women to take up leadership roles across different sectors.

For Kolisi, the roadshow is also about ensuring that other women have opportunities to tell their own stories and share their experiences with wider audiences.

Rather than keeping the focus solely on her own journey, she hopes the platform created through Falling Forward will provide a starting point for more women to make their voices heard.

“From here I really want to hand the mic or baton over to other women and share other women’s stories and journeys,” she said.

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