IN THE GARDEN | The art of cuttage

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Take softwood cuttings from your daisies

Spring is the garden’s growing season. It is the time to increase our plant stock by taking softwood cuttings of herbaceous plants from now until November.

With the season’s rise in temperature and the weather warming up, plants are enjoying a surge of new growth making their stems amenable to rapid root development in cuttings that are taken at this time.

What are herbaceous plants? They are plants with soft, green flexible stems.

Examples are pelargoniums, Kingfisher daisies, plectranthus, begonias, basil, salvia, coleus, fuchsias, chrysanthemums, lavender, mint, daisy bushes, pentas and others.

The largest herbaceous plant is the treelike banana plant.

Herbaceous plants contribute to the ecosystem feeding wildlife, aiding the role of pollinators and improving water quality.

For the gardener, these plants add to the beauty of the landscape with their colourful show of flowers and interesting foliage.

Most of the world’s food crops are herbaceous plants which include wheat, oats, barley and corn as well as culinary and herbaceous herbs.

The exception is rosemary, which has woody stems.

Herbaceous plants comprise many perennials and nearly all annuals and biennials.

Cuttage, (taking cuttings for propagation) involves cutting a piece of a parent plant and encouraging it to produce roots to form a new, independent plant.

Growing a plant from a cutting ensures that it is a precise replica of the parent plant.

Plant hormones, auxins, are naturally present in the plant tissues.

They regulate growth and development.

Auxins achieve this by accumulating on the cut surface when a cutting is taken, promoting the start and growth of roots there.

If you apply synthetic rooting hormones such as Dynaroot, which contains auxins, to the cutting, the process of root development is enhanced and serves to facilitate faster and stronger root formation.

Dynaroot is available from Builders and nurseries, and has three different concentrations.

Number 1 is for soft green softwood cuttings, Number 2 is for semi hardwood cuttings and Number 3 for woody hardwood cuttings.

Taking cuttings

Salvia prepared as a cutting (1).jpg (SUPPLIED)

Make sure the tools you are to use are sterile so minimising the risk of disease transmission.

A sharper tool will also make a neat clean cut.

Select a parent plant that is healthy and disease-free to ensure success in propagation.

Softwood cuttings should be taken from new flexible growth. Cut the stem at a length of 7.62cm to 15.24cm.

Make sure there are several nodes along the stem. Make the cut for the bottom of the cutting just below a “deleafed” node.

Then prepare the cutting by removing the lower leaves and flowers.

Directions for use: Have the growing medium prepared in an empty ice cream container or other suitable vessel.

Make sure that it contains no fertiliser and has good drainage.

Remember that a cutting requires oxygen, moisture and support to succeed.

An ideal growing medium should offer good drainage while retaining moisture and aeration.

Perlite, vermiculite and peat moss are good options for this purpose.

A cocopeat block — a compressed, eco-friendly growing medium made from coconut husks that expands as it soaks up water — is an option. It contains no nutrients.

To prepare the cocopeat block, soak a 5kg block in a large container and add 20 to 25 litres of water.

It will take 15 to 30 minutes to expand as it soaks up the water.

Once absorbed, break it up with a trowel or gloved hands until it has a crumbly consistency.

An alternative is using a mix of equal parts washed coarse river sand with a hydrated palm peat block.

Or, a commercial seedling mix.

Once prepared, make a hole in the “sand” with a pencil which will be deep enough to receive the cutting but not brush off the rooting hormone as you insert it into the hole.

Applying the Dynaroot hormone

Decant some of the powder into a container.

Dip the lower 10 to 20mm of the cutting in water (to make the powder stick) and then into the powder.

Gently tap the side of the cutting to shake off the excess powder.

Insert the cutting into the growing medium, firming the growing medium around it to prevent it from falling over.

Keep the plant moist. Do not overwater the plant as it has no roots to absorb the moisture.

Mist the cuttings regularly with a spray bottle. You could cover them with a clear plastic bag.

Aim for consistent moisture similar to that of a wrung out sponge which allows aeration around the developing roots.

The cuttings need bright indirect light which provides them with enough energy to grow.

Signs of new growth will be the appearance of new leaves and gentle resistance when carefully tugged, indicating the development of new roots.

Once the cutting has developed thus, it may be planted out into pots or their permanent growing environment.

Growing cuttings in a jar of water

growing a cutting in a glass jar (SUPPLIED)

Some plants such as basil, succulents and pelargoniums can grow in water.

Choose a container of a suitable size that supports the upright stem.

Preferably a glass bottle to allow you to watch the roots grow.

I noticed a while ago how one gardener had covered the opening of a jam jar with tin foil and poked holes into it to ensure the cutting was well supported.

Prepare the cutting as above removing the leaves at the bottom of the plant and cutting just below a leaf node.

Remember to change the water regularly.

I have had success rooting cuttings of impatiens and Iresine lately, in a jar of water on my kitchen sill, using this method.

The disadvantages of using a palm peat block for growing plants.

I have found that it becomes hydrophobic.

When the palm peat dries out completely it repels water.

Instead of the water soaking in, it runs right off the surface.

Once it has dried out it is difficult to hydrate the medium.

It has a low nutrient content and contains no natural plant nutrients or beneficial microbes.

This means if you are using it for growing plants in a container or hanging basket you need to add fertilisers to make it viable.

Depending on how it was processed, that is if it was washed with sea water, palm peat can contain a high level salt content. This can burn plant roots.

While trying to keep the palm peat constantly wet and friable you can compress the material and reduce the oxygen flow to the roots resulting in root rot.

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