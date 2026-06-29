‘Call Me a Diva’ | Experience your favourite songs with the sass of true divas

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‘Call Me A Diva’ is a sparkling celebration of the women who shaped music history. It is performed by Taylyn Miller, Emma Amber, Anja Taljaard and Ethan Saunders.

Story audio is generated using AI

Three powerhouse vocalists, a charismatic and comic emcee who perpetually makes you laugh, sparkles and the kind of joy that comes from just having a really good time.

You’ll experience all this and more while watching Cape Town-based Origen Productions’ Call Me a Diva at the National Arts Festival.

The cabaret-style show celebrates some of the most unforgettable women in music.

‘Call Me A Diva’ singers Taylyn Miller, Emma Amber and Anja Taljaard. Picture: (ALAN EASON)

From pop icons such as Madonna and Britney Spears to soulful queen Aretha Franklin, country star Dolly Parton, the legendary Cher, and many more, we get to hear renditions of some of the most loved hits of the last century.

Chances are some of your favourite songs will be in there and you’re encouraged to sing along.

Though you might just want to listen first, because the divas on stage can SING.

Showcasing their incredible range as vocalists, Emma Amber, Taylyn Miller and Anja Taljaard are exceptional.

Through a medley of songs they each get to show off their distinct voices.

And while their three-part harmonies are sublime, their solos will blow you away.

Taylyn Miller, Emma Amber and Anja Taljaard are joined by Ethan Saunders in ‘Call Me A Diva’. Picture: (ALAN EASON)

They don’t just sing each song. They perform them. With all the emotion, power and sass of true divas.

They are glamorous, fun and very talented.

They don’t just look the part, they embody it, and they’re having the time of their lives up there.

Your emcee for the evening, Ethan Saunders, is no less fun to watch.

He is sarcastic and witty, he occasionally makes fun of himself, but always makes fun of you.

The concept is simple, just three incredible singers in glittering gowns, some fun, cheeky choreography, a great emcee (who attempts to steal the show a couple times), and a few simple props.

But the result is captivating and you can’t look away.

You’ll laugh a bit, feel a little lighter than when you walked in and maybe even learn a thing or two about the divas that have given us so many catchy hits over the years.

Call Me a Diva is feel-good entertainment at its finest.

If you’re looking for a really epic night out on the town with your girls or guys, love music, or are in the mood to let your inner diva out, this production and these performers will fill your cup to the brim.

It’s the kind of show that gets pretty much everybody dancing in their seats, clapping and singing along. (Yes, even the husbands that may or may not have been dragged to the show couldn’t help but enjoy themselves).

By the end, you kind of wish it could go on a little longer, just one more song …

And don’t be surprised if you find yourself belting out Shania Twain’s Man I Feel Like a Woman on the car ride home.

• Call Me a Diva runs until June 30 at the National Arts Festival.