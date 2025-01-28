Case family’s link with first-ever SA Grand Prix in East London

GH: Your grandfather came second in the first SA Grand Prix in 1934 in East London, but he was by all accounts a humble man and remained mostly unknown despite this achievement.
We never really discussed it — the men in the family are very quiet and quite reserved, and though we are aware of the achievement, we don’t talk about it much. My father and grandfather were the same. I guess it was the way of things at the time — one was more reserved about these matters.
GH: Did anyone else in the family try to pick up where James Herbert left off — by getting into racing?
Not really. I think my dad would like to have done something in racing but it was a matter of the costs. My dad met my mom, who was from Germany, and started a family, and that was the priority.
Racing is expensive and unless you have the resources it’s not realistic. I myself would love to have found the original race car — it’s a key missing piece of the puzzle. My late dad told me it was sold to a farmer in the Free State for the engine to be used as a water pump! Because it was never registered after an accident (that resulted in it being turned into a race car) it was impossible to trace.
I’d loved to have restored it and paraded it around the East London Grand Prix circuit. One day, if I have the resources, I might consider building a replica. Many of the old racers were rediscovered and some are still racing. One of the cars was found abandoned in a hedge in East London, and they were able to match the number and rebuild it to the point where it is still racing.
GH: It may surprise many to learn that a 1934 Ford dealership in Komani (then Queenstown) was able to build and race a modified sedan in an international Grand Prix with your grandfather as the driver.
My dad compiled a short book about the circumstances. The original car had been rolled and nobody knew what to do with the wreck. My grandfather and his colleagues approached the owners of the Scott Brothers and Greaves garage in Queenstown to enter the car in the 1934 Grand Prix and things took off from there. There was great respect for my grandfather as the 1934 letter from Scott Brothers shows. (The letter urges Case to take care and not to exceed 100mph; it further adds “there are any amount of Fords but only one Case”).
The garage also saw the opportunity for some advertising and went on to promote their business on the basis that their car had achieved second place. They must have seen something, maybe a spark in him that made them think he could do it.
As South Africa begins the bidding to host a Formula One Grand Prix, Kyalami will inevitably feature as a high-profile contender, along with possibly the Phakisa Raceway in Welkom.
Some Eastern Cape punters may even get behind “Wakanda City”, a utopian vision for the Sundays River area.
But what of East London and its unmatched claim to be the historical home of Grand Prix racing in SA?
The city hosted the first SA Grand Prix way back in 1934 and only relinquished its prized Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Grand Prix status in 1966, whereafter the race moved to Kyalami.
In a recent Daily Dispatch article headlined “The forgotten motor racing legend”, a few critical details emerged about the hitherto mysterious James Herbert Case, the unassuming salesman who stood on the 1934 Grand Prix podium in second place, alongside winning American racing millionaire Whitney Straight.
With some minor historical sleuthing, I was able to track down and chat to Peter-John Case, the 48-year-old grandson of the largely forgotten but remarkable James Herbert Case.
Peter-John was born in Gqeberha but has lived in East London since 2015.
GH: I understand that your family has lived in various parts of the country since your grandfather ended his brief racing career. You, however, are resident in East London. Does the Eastern Cape have a special place in the hearts of the Case family and if so, does any of that relate to JH’s legacy?
The family is rooted in the Eastern Cape, around Queenstown and Cathcart. I was born in Port Elizabeth. My parents studied at Rhodes University. My dad worked in the agricultural industry and moved to Johannesburg for work purposes around 1987 but returned to the Eastern Cape after about four or five years when it became too stressful.
It wasn’t really because of my grandfather’s racing achievements — we, as a family, just liked the Eastern Cape. Though I’ve retained some interest in motor racing and I’ve dabbled a little in mechanical hobbies, like restoring an old petrol pump, I wouldn’t say I’ve followed in my grandfather’s footsteps.
GH: Some of JH’s racing gear have remained in the family since those heady Grand Prix days — the overall, trophy, medals and pictures of him and the car. Did the promised 100 guineas ever turn up?
Years ago my dad donated one overall, a pair of racing goggles and a pair of leather gloves to the Queenstown museum — I’m not sure if it remains on display today. We as a family don’t really discuss the items very much. They have been passed down to me and I’ve thought of donating them to a museum, including the one outside Cape Town.
I’ve also had interest from a local collector who wanted to buy the medals and the commemorative watch. He wants to keep them in the Eastern Cape, which is a noble sentiment. It’s a difficult decision because some of the material that has been donated to public museums has been lost or stolen, especially if they are items that have monetary value.
My grandfather did in fact eventually receive his 100 guineas prize-money and even got an extra 10 guineas for a “most meritorious performance”.
GH: The Ford motor company didn’t do much to support the team that entered the first race, but they seemed keen to ride the publicity and excitement that the unexpected second place generated.
That’s correct. Ford never really got behind my grandfather’s racing efforts. The car was a standard model and when my grandfather and his team tried to modify the engine for more power in the next two Grand Prix races, Ford was unable to supply the necessary parts, which was sad.
GH: Sports minister Gayton Mackenzie recently assembled a bid committee to make an application to the FIA. Part of this will involve choosing an F1 host city. Given East London’s unique history as former Grand Prix venue, do you think it should bid and does it have any prospects?
It would be absolutely lovely if East London’s Grand Prix circuit was to be the venue but for financial reasons, I don’t think it will happen. The investment required to upgrade the facilities at the circuit would be massive.
Also, the support infrastructure, including an international airport, access roads, waste water and proper accommodation, would all require a huge investment to bring it up to the standards required by F1 racing. So, Kyalami is probably the only option at this stage that has the necessary facilities close by. It’s a great pity because the East London circuit is historic and exists in a great setting.
