Daily Life

DELORIS KOAN | I will never forget this good nature

Premium
By DELORIS KOAN - 09 March 2025

“Please don’t mow the lawn near us from 2pm to 4pm. Our Cefani siesta tradition is 60 years old.”..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS
SpaceX Starship test flight loses contact before exploding | REUTERS