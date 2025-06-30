From newsroom to silver screen
Former newspaper editor Waldimar Pelser swaps front pages for film reels as he champions local storytelling through Kyknet’s Silwerskerm film festival
Former newspaper journalist and editor, Waldimar Pelser turned a television side hustle into his full-time gig as the director of M-Net and premium channels, a role which also allows him to indulge in his love of film...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.