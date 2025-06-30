Daily Life

From newsroom to silver screen

Former newspaper editor Waldimar Pelser swaps front pages for film reels as he champions local storytelling through Kyknet’s Silwerskerm film festival

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 30 June 2025

Former newspaper journalist and editor, Waldimar Pelser turned a television side hustle into his full-time gig as the director of M-Net and premium channels, a role which also allows him to indulge in his love of film...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep96 | GWM P300, Lexus IS350, Toyota RAV4, Isuzu MU-X, Honda ...
North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS