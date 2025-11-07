IN THE GARDEN | Celebrate the feeling of walking the red carpet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The red path to Rust en Vrede restaurant, located at the winery on the lower slopes of the Helderberg Mountains south of Stellenbosch.

Imagine walking the red carpet. Not many have had this experience.

But restaurant guests to Rust en Vrede are made to feel that special — important, celebrated or whatever their imagination has them be — as they walk along the long “red carpet” path leading to the establishment.

What gives this impression is that along its length, on either side of the pathway a striking border has been planted with colourful mounds of cheerful red sunpatiens interspersed with red roses grown closely together for impact.

It showcases well, too, the perfect application of sunpatiens as an eye-catching plant which will bloom through the day, no matter if it is faced with the blazing sun or gentle shade.

The colour red is said to be the most impressionable welcoming colour to announce an entrance.

Much use has been made of high and low hedges of sweet viburnum, beds of hydrangeas and topiaries to complete the manicured picture of the gardens.

Rust en Vrede is a 300-year-old winery with Cape Dutch buildings on the lower slopes of the Helderberg Mountains south of Stellenbosch.

We visited there to celebrate a family birthday. The gardens provided a tranquil setting with views of the vineyards framed by huge and ancient oak trees.

The experience was memorable; so, too, was a first taste of Norwegian salmon.

Sunpatiens have a similar appearance to impatiens. Only, the leaves are thicker, the flowers bigger and the perennial plant is bushier and rounded.

They are a hybrid variety of impatiens which were developed by Japanese company Sakata by combining the characteristics of impatiens and a heat-loving species.

Sunpatiens are versatile and do well in containers, hanging baskets, as edging or grown with other plants with similar growth needs.

The colourful perennial has the ability to grow in full sun and high temperatures, thriving in humidity, heat, rain or sunshine.

They may be grown in semi-shade but if the area is too shady, they will not bloom as often and their growth will be less vigorous.

Grow them under trees provided the leaf canopy is high enough to allow the sun to filter through.

Their blooming period begins in spring and lasts until winter. Colours range from white and pink to red and lavender.

An attribute is that they make a statement of consistent colour around the garden.

It is suggested that they do not need to be deadheaded but it’s best to keep them tidy by nipping off ailing stems and dead flowers to keep them looking good.

They will grow in any type of soil provided it has been enriched with organic matter.

Although they are heat tolerant, I prefer to grow them where they have some respite from the sun during the day.

Do remember to water them regularly as they should not be allowed to dry out completely. If the plant begins to wilt, it will rebound quickly if you water them.

It is important to water them regularly for the first weeks after planting as until the roots have spread out in the soil, they are dependent on the root ball developed while in the pot before planting.

They are also downy mildew resistant.

Planting:

Impatiens, commonly known as busy Lizzies, hail from East Africa and are excellent subjects for providing colour in light shade.

Unlike sunpatiens they suffer under direct sunlight, preferring shade or morning sun.

They are valued for their ability to brighten up shady spots. If the spot you would like to grow them in competes with other larger shrubs and trees for good soil, you can grow them in a container and place them in that spot.

They love moisture so it’s important to water them regularly but avoid allowing the soil to become soggy as they will respond by succumbing to root rot. It’s best to water them in the morning.

The soil should be well draining with compost mixed in. This organic matter will also ensure that the soil will remain moist for longer.

Impatiens make ideal subjects for hanging baskets. Watch out for leggy growth especially if it is leafless. Nip it off to keep the plant neat.

Feed both the impatiens in the garden bed and potted plants with liquid fertiliser. If you care for them, they will last well into the next year.

They are easy to propagate. Simply cut off a bit from the plant and place them in water in a glass to root.

While hiking through the bush you might come upon a plant which appears to be an impatiens. This is the indigenous impatiens hochstetteri or common wild forest impatiens which grows naturally in forest patches along streams. Or in fallen leaves beneath forest trees.

It bears pale pink or mauve butterfly-shaped flowers. Plant it in deep or light shade.

As you are planning your festive season colour, sunpatiens and impatiens will provide easy dependable colour in spots around the entertainment area, at the entrance to your home if the conditions are right.

The red path to Rust en Vrede restaurant, located at the winery on the lower slopes of the Helderberg Mountains south of Stellenbosch. (SUPPLIED)

Tranquil setting at Rust en Vrede (SUPPLIED)

A close-up of the sunimpatiens. (SUPPLIED)

To create the image of a red carpet at Rust en Vrede a striking border has been planted with colourful mounds of cheerful red sunpatiens interspersed with red roses grown closely together for impact. (Supplied) (SUPPLIED)

