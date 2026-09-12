Wild about bromeliads

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Lyn Wegner was just a child when she traipsed behind her dad, Len Robotham, a horticulturist, while he gardened around their Newlands’ home in Cape Town.

That early experience sparked a lifelong interest in gardening.

This appeal of making things grow would later blossom into a passion for growing and collecting bromeliads.

Bromeliads are a diverse, fascinating species of plant with more than 3,000 varieties, from colourful garden and house plants to Spanish moss and pineapple fruit.

They hail from the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas.

“My interest and fascination with bromeliads began in 1989.

“I didn’t realise then how they would one day take over my life.

“They were different. Their colours, colour combinations, forms and highly variable families are what probably got me hooked.

“Eventually what began as a hobby got totally out of hand,” Wegner, who gardens every free minute of the day in her nursery, Bromeliads for Africa, said.

Lyn Wegner in her Sunnyridge nursery, Bromeliads for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED (Suppli)

Her Sunnyridge home, occupying a third of an acre from where she operates her bromeliad nursery, has each area worked into accommodating the tropical plant of every available colour, size and shape.

Her husband, Trevor, has seen to it that what is not displayed at ground level is showcased on iron stands of varying heights, baskets of varying sizes and supports, making sure each plant receives its due attention.

Their motivation?

“Trevor jokes that if you are not a cat or a bromeliad, it’s hard to get any attention around here.”

Determined to make the visit to her nursery exciting, Wegner has arranged the plants in colour themes using props as highlights along the paths guiding the way.

There is even a spotted path laid in different coloured stones set into a grey stone walkway.

Today, Wegner is a respected authority on tropical and subtropical bromeliads in SA and around the world.

She has been the president of the Bromeliad Society International (BSI) since 2017.

Locally, she plays a leading role in the East London Bromeliad Society SA, which meets on the last Sunday of each month at the Beacon Bay Country Club, where visitors are also welcome.

When her father was transferred from the Cape Town municipality to then East London (KuGompo City) in 1967, she attended Clarendon Girl’s High School.

After matriculating in 1970, she followed a career in the commercial environment.

The experience was worthwhile but her heart was not in it.

The only source of bromeliads then was from Pioneer Nursery, where she bought nearly all their stock.

Driven to collect more species, Wegner began ordering them online.

This planted the seed in her mind to open her own business where collectors, buyers and gardeners now come from far and wide to seek out bromeliads species to complement their collection.

Or for gardeners simply wanting to add a touch of bold, tropical, gaudy to their garden.

The plant's colours can be gaudy and bright. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Retiring at 54 in 2000, Wegner was able to invest these funds into her business, and wisely used the income from sales to buy more plants and save towards attending bromeliad world conferences.

In 2008, she attended the Bromeliad World Conference in Cairns, Australia.

This new exposure to like-minded bromeliad fundis and collectors spurred her on to save, enabling her to attend further world conferences in New Orleans, Santiago, Hawaii, Florida, Houston, San Diego and an additional four conferences in New Zealand and Australia.

In her experience, she says, those held in Australia were the finest.

Now she’s looking forward to the 2028 Nong Mooch Botanical Gardens conference in Thailand.

Wegner encourages gardeners to plant bromeliads, because not only are they waterwise, they are also an investment as they multiply, allowing you to share or exchange them with other gardeners.

For her, their vibrant colours, size and sculptural forms are appealing.

They vary in size from tiny to enormous.

The largest bromeliad which serves to keep cattle and intruders from your property is the Bromelia balansae, which reaches 1-1.5m across the width and 1.5m tall when in flower.

Airplants (Tillandsia) have the biggest number of plants in the bromeliad family.

They include Old Man’s Beard or Spanish Moss, which are the oldest known bromeliads.

Interesting is that in the early days of the Ford Motor Company, Old Man’s Beard was used to stuff upholstery.

Bromeliads with Old Man's Beard make for an interesting display. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

There are bromeliads that can grow in full sun, morning sun or shade.

Spineless (or thornless) bromeliads are best grown in the shade, while spiney species generally need the sun.

Indoors, grow them in bright, indirect light near an east- or west-facing window.

In the outdoors, grow them in dappled shade under trees or on shaded patios.

Some species can tolerate harsher conditions.

Watering: The bromeliad has a central ‘cup’ into which you may pour water directly. Keep the soil barely moist or let it dry out completely as they have a shallow root system which could rot.

Containers: As the bromeliad has a tiny root system, plant them out in small shallow pots, as the plant prefers a snug fit.

Mounted: Bromeliads look most attractive mounted directly onto tree trunks or logs using spagnum moss or string to help support them.

Pups: After flowering, the parent plant will die back but it produces pups which are offsets at the base. When the pups are one-third the size of the parent plant, they may be removed.

Soil: Make a chunky mix that is acidic and well-draining. Use 60% pine bark combined with perlite and a small quantity of peat or potting soil.

The most common bromeliads are epiphytes, which are plants that grow on top of other plants’ trunks and branches.

They do not take from the host tree but rather use it for physical support.

In this case their roots are used mainly as anchors to hold on to the bark.

A bromeliad lives from two to five years, but through the pups it produces, it survives indefinitely.

Contact Wegner for further information about the society’s group meetings, on 082-970-2293.

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