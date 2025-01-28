Big Zulu discharged after ordeal in car crash

Rapper Big Zulu has been discharged from hospital after a car accident.

"Discharged and well. Thank you so much for your support and love. We truly appreciate it" his record label said.

On Tuesday morning the record label had given an update saying the star was making progress and that there were no life threatening issues.

The rapper was involved in a car crash on Sunday night, his record label, Inkabi Nation, confirmed. The label had asked fans to keep the artist in their prayers.

The star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Big Zulu's BMW 325 was apparently badly damaged in the accident.

Shortly after the news became known, some of SA's celebrities together with Big Zulu's fans reacted to the news and his social media page was filled with messages.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared: “Get Well soon Big Zulu.”

Inkabi Nation's Xolwa said: “Phuma KloyoMbhede Sbangene Mkhulu, uKufa Kugejile Futhi.”

Big Zulu's follower posted: “On January 14 2025, it was reported that Nkabi Nation singer Xowla was involved in a car accident while driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series. Last night, Big Zulu was also involved in a car accident. Let’s keep Nkabi Records in our prayers and wish Big Zulu a speedy recovery”.

Another artist from his record label, Xolwa (real name Xolani Shabalala), was involved in a car accident two weeks ago. Xolwa was driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred. Fortunately, he survived the crash, but details about the accident remain scant.