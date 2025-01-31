South African artists are racing against time as the submission deadline for the Metro FM Music Awards looms.
The station hosted its media launch on Thursday night at Angels View Hotel in Mbombela.
The awards are set to take place on May 3 at Mbombela Stadium.
The submission deadline is February 2.
Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa told TshisaLIVE: "Since the opening of submissions on December 1, the station has received more than 1,500 entries. With the deadline for submissions being midnight on February 2, we expect more entries to be submitted.
"This shows artists recognise the value and importance of being nominated for and hopefully winning a prestigious award.
"We look forward to the nominees announcement on February 27, when South Africa will know who are the top contenders for the 2025 edition of the Metro FM Music Awards."
Submission deadline approaches for Metro FM Music Awards nominations
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
