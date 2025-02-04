Entertainment

Scammer posing as Fikile Mbalula tries his luck with DJ Tira

04 February 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
DJ Tira almost got scammed by a Fikile Mbalula impersonator.
Image: TimesLIVE

DJ Tira has warned his fans about scammers impersonating politicians.

The Afrotainment record label owner said he nearly fell victim to a scam attempt by someone posing as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The scammer requested DJ Tira's help to obtain personal contact information for TV personality Khanyi Mbau and DJs.

Taking to his social media, DJ Tira alerted his followers: “Beware of the scammers.” 

He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between himself and the fraudster.

In the exchange, the scammer introduced himself as Fikile and requested that DJ Tira send contact numbers for Khanyi and other DJs.

Read the WhatsApp conversation below:

DJ Tira's conversation with a scammer.
Image: Whatsapp

“My conversation with the scammer started last night,” he said.

“The thing is that scammers always are there to solicit money from people by using my name or some name to get ahead.”

“I know Mbalula and we greet each other. I doubt he'll come to me for other people's numbers. I had to let my fans know there's a scammer on the loose.”

DJ Dlala Thukzin found himself at the centre of a scam involving a vehicle hire agency.

According to a source close to the Iplan hitmaker, he was scheduled to perform in Cape Town last week and wanted to secure a Mercedes-Benz V250 for the horse racing event at Kenilworth.

He posted on his WhatsApp: “Scam sase Cape Town, You pay for a V Class and he gives you something else and you won't get your money back.

The producer is looking to resolve the issue. 

Dlala Thukzin expressed his disappointment.
Dlala Thukzin expressed his disappointment.
Image: Whatsapp
