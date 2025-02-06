Multi-award Grammy winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have recorded a song with gospel star Sipho Makhabane.
They recorded Hamba Ekukhanyeni this week and it is said the collaboration was prompted by Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrating 65 years in the music industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the group's lead singer Sibongiseni Tshabalala said to mark 65 years they plan to collaborate with top South African musicians.
“We have already collaborated with Jeremy Loops and will work with other great South African musicians. Big Fish is an incredible musician and his African gospel style of music resonates with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and we promise the best out of this collaboration.”
He said collaborations could play a huge role in introducing artists to each other's audiences and grow the brand.
“As we celebrate 65 years in the music industry we are embarking on a national tour and international tours as part of connecting and celebrating with our audiences locally and abroad,” he added.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo join forces with Sipho Makhabane for new song
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Multi-award Grammy winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have recorded a song with gospel star Sipho Makhabane.
They recorded Hamba Ekukhanyeni this week and it is said the collaboration was prompted by Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrating 65 years in the music industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the group's lead singer Sibongiseni Tshabalala said to mark 65 years they plan to collaborate with top South African musicians.
“We have already collaborated with Jeremy Loops and will work with other great South African musicians. Big Fish is an incredible musician and his African gospel style of music resonates with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and we promise the best out of this collaboration.”
He said collaborations could play a huge role in introducing artists to each other's audiences and grow the brand.
“As we celebrate 65 years in the music industry we are embarking on a national tour and international tours as part of connecting and celebrating with our audiences locally and abroad,” he added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos