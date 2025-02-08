Actor Bonko Khoza to star in new TV drama series about unbreakable bond between twins

Mzansi Magic is launching a new TV drama series titled iThonga, which it describes as a “story about a twin connection that defies fate”.
iThonga will debut on March 3 at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), and has brought together a powerhouse cast to bring to life this gripping story including Ayanda Borotho, Bonko Khoza, Noluthando Ngema, Siphosethu Mabaso and Nelisiwe Sibiya.
iThonga is a thrilling drama about love, brotherhood and the unbreakable bond between twins, according to the producers.
“Ever heard that twins share a soul? That their fates are forever linked, no matter how different their lives turn out?
“iThonga dives deep into this notion with Banele and Sanele, twin brothers walking two completely different paths — one in the light, the other in the shadows — but their fates are forever linked. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal, the drama unfolds in a world of construction mafias, betrayal and a destiny too powerful to escape.
“As Banele and Sanele’s separate lives become one, the big question is: if twins share a soul, where does one end and the other begin? Khoza takes on the challenging role of twin brothers and is excited for the nation to experience iThonga.”
This is the second time Khoza will be portraying a twin character. Last year he stunned viewers on Red Ink.
Khoza, who is taking on the challenging role of playing the twin brothers, says he can’t wait for the nation to experience iThonga. “It’s an authentically South African story rooted in the beautiful isiZulu culture and one of the freshest narratives to hit our screens. Mzansi, you don’t want to miss this.”
Director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi describes iThonga as a game-changer. “This series focuses on the mystical and unshakeable bond between twins and the lengths they will go to to protect each other’s legacy against any negative forces at play. It’s a powerful blend of culture, family and the unseen forces that bind twins together.”
Actor Bonko Khoza to star in new TV drama series about unbreakable bond between twins
Entertainment reporter
Image: supplied
Mzansi Magic is launching a new TV drama series titled iThonga, which it describes as a “story about a twin connection that defies fate”.
iThonga will debut on March 3 at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), and has brought together a powerhouse cast to bring to life this gripping story including Ayanda Borotho, Bonko Khoza, Noluthando Ngema, Siphosethu Mabaso and Nelisiwe Sibiya.
iThonga is a thrilling drama about love, brotherhood and the unbreakable bond between twins, according to the producers.
“Ever heard that twins share a soul? That their fates are forever linked, no matter how different their lives turn out?
“iThonga dives deep into this notion with Banele and Sanele, twin brothers walking two completely different paths — one in the light, the other in the shadows — but their fates are forever linked. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal, the drama unfolds in a world of construction mafias, betrayal and a destiny too powerful to escape.
“As Banele and Sanele’s separate lives become one, the big question is: if twins share a soul, where does one end and the other begin? Khoza takes on the challenging role of twin brothers and is excited for the nation to experience iThonga.”
This is the second time Khoza will be portraying a twin character. Last year he stunned viewers on Red Ink.
Khoza, who is taking on the challenging role of playing the twin brothers, says he can’t wait for the nation to experience iThonga. “It’s an authentically South African story rooted in the beautiful isiZulu culture and one of the freshest narratives to hit our screens. Mzansi, you don’t want to miss this.”
Director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi describes iThonga as a game-changer. “This series focuses on the mystical and unshakeable bond between twins and the lengths they will go to to protect each other’s legacy against any negative forces at play. It’s a powerful blend of culture, family and the unseen forces that bind twins together.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos