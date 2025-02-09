US rapper Rick Ross is returning to Mzansi.
The Aston Martin music hit maker will be performing at the Durban Music Fest on May 3 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.
Artists such as DJ Sox, DJ Tira, Gatheni, Mawhoo, Dlala Thukzin, Blxckie and many others are set to perform at the festival, which is being organised by Blue Screen Entertainment.
“I am beyond excited to be back in South Africa. The energy, the passion, and the vibrant culture are truly inspiring. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the local music culture and connect with my fans,” Ross told TshisaLIVE.
“A special thank you to Gregory Wings and Blue Screen Entertainment for making this happen. It’s always a blessing to perform in such a beautiful country and I’m ready to bring an unforgettable show. Tickets go on sale on February 14. This is an event you don’t want to miss.”
Event organiser Gregory Wings says it is “incredibly exciting” to bring Rick Ross back to South Africa for this landmark event.
“The Durban Fest is not just a music festival, it's a celebration of our shared humanity. By blending the vibrant cultures of music in South Africa and African American music as a whole, we aim to showcase that we are one people united through music and culture. This event will serve as a powerful reminder of the connections we share and the importance of coming together in harmony surrounding music,” he said.
Marketing manager for Blue Screen Entertainment Harvey Glenn said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Rick Ross to South Africa as part of our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. This show marks the first of five major international events we will host in South Africa this year. We are proud to operate our shows through strong local partnerships, and we aim to create 30,000 jobs for South Africans surrounding these events. Furthermore, all of our shows will be live-streamed globally, showcasing the incredible talent and culture South Africa has to offer. Stay tuned for the line-up of artists that will perform this year. We have some exciting surprises in store.”
Tickets will go on sale on February 14 — Valentine's Day. The tickets will be priced as follows: Upper bowl — R350; Inner bowl — R550; Golden Circle — R1,500. The prices for VIP tickets & packages will be released on Valentine's Day.
