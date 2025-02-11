Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, host of Moja Love's popular reality show Uyajola 9/9, has revealed his plans to take the show to new heights.
In a recent TikTok video, Jub Jub announced the upcoming episodes of the show will focus on exposing cheating partners in churches, saying everyone cheats despite the environment.
“Church or no church, we don't care,” he said.
“Do you mean people in churches and at funerals don't cheat? People cheat everywhere. So now we can't go in because it's a church? We are going in. We deal with all of you, including your private churches.”
WATCH | Jub Jub targets churches in upcoming 'Uyajola 9/9' episodes
Image: Instagram/Jub Jub
Uyajola 9/9, which started in 2019, is an investigative show that exposes infidelity, making it one of the most watched reality TV shows in South Africa.
However, not everyone is a fan. Some critics have accused the show of being scripted, with others expressing concern about the potential to damage relationships and reputations.
Social media users have weighed in on Jub Jub's new plans. Here are a few reactions:
