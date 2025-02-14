Mlungisi Duncan joins cast of e.tv's 'Isitha — The Enemy'

Mlungisi Duncan has joined the cast of e.tv's telenovela Isitha — The Enemy, playing the character of Dr Sibani.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Duncan said the role of Dr Sibani was simple for him as it was similar to his personality.

“I just had to be myself towards the role, be calm and collected as that's how I am off the set. My approach was to watch, study all the past doctors that have been before, find out their weaknesses and how I can be better,” he said.

“I know a lot of people know me well from my villain characters I've played previously, but the Dr Sibani character is refreshing.”