Mlungisi Duncan joins cast of e.tv's 'Isitha — The Enemy'
Mlungisi Duncan has joined the cast of e.tv's telenovela Isitha — The Enemy, playing the character of Dr Sibani.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Duncan said the role of Dr Sibani was simple for him as it was similar to his personality.
“I just had to be myself towards the role, be calm and collected as that's how I am off the set. My approach was to watch, study all the past doctors that have been before, find out their weaknesses and how I can be better,” he said.
“I know a lot of people know me well from my villain characters I've played previously, but the Dr Sibani character is refreshing.”
The executive producer of Isitha — The Enemy, Mandla N, said his production company Black Brain Pictures “is always about educational roles and innovative methods, giving the viewers something to talk about”.
“Our storylines need to keep people talking about what is being portrayed on our shows, whether social ills or stigmas. Dr Sibani is an educational one because most men don't talk about the problems which affect them. Mlungisi Duncan is a great actor. This is a cameo role and we'll look to get him a recurring role on one of our production sets.”