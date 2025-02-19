Curtain to fall on 'Muvhango' again as SABC decides not to renew contract

The curtain is set to fall on SABC's drama series Muvhango — again.
In July last year, the show went off air for more than two weeks, with the SABC mum on the renewal of the contract. After days of uncertainty, with actors frustrated over the loss of jobs, the soapie was saved at the last minute. The show even introduced new actors, with seasoned actress Leleti Khumalo roped in to bring star power.
Muvhango was created and produced by experienced media personality Duma Ndlovu who has created three other soapies: My Brother's Keeper, Umkhokha: The Curse (Mzansi Magic) and Sibongile & The Dlaminis (Mzansi Wethu).
News went viral on social media that Muvhango is coming on end in July.
Despite efforts to save the show by giving it a 2.0 last year and introducing new actors, we have been reliably informed that the show will not be renewed beyond the current season.
SABC's head of communications Mmoni Ngubane said: “The SABC can confirm that only one season of Muvhango is currently contracted and that the contract is set to end on July 31. The SABC cannot comment on the future of the programme at this stage.”
