Two years after getting hitched, Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens recently landed in Mzansi for their honeymoon.
The couple shared snippets of their adventure on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their experiences. From feeding elephants to spotting lions, leopards and rhino on a game drive, they're making the most of their time in Mzansi.
“Made it to South Africa,” Simone captioned the post.
WATCH | From feeding elephants to spotting lions — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens honeymoon in Mzansi
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Simone Biles
Two years after getting hitched, Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens recently landed in Mzansi for their honeymoon.
The couple shared snippets of their adventure on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their experiences. From feeding elephants to spotting lions, leopards and rhino on a game drive, they're making the most of their time in Mzansi.
“Made it to South Africa,” Simone captioned the post.
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
Image: Instagram/Simone Biles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos