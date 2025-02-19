WATCH | Matthew Booth and new bae Bongani serve up couple goals at gym

It's been more than two years since Matthew Booth's messy break-up with his ex-wife Sonia made headlines.
The former couple's separation was marred by allegations of infidelity, with Sonia claiming Matthew had been unfaithful during their marriage. In November 2022 she shared receipts from Valentine's Day when the “affair” allegedly began, revealing she hired a private investigator to corroborate her suspicions.
However, Matthew has put the drama behind him and moved on to greener pastures. The former soccer star has been serving couple goals with his new partner Bongani on social media.
From romantic getaways to wedding attendances and holidays. Matthew and Bongani are giving fans a glimpse into their blossoming relationship.
Their latest joint Instagram social media post shows the couple enjoying a gym date.
Watch the video below:
Image: Instagram/ Bongani Mthombeni
