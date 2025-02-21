"We're committed to making Music In The Snow an inclusive and immersive experience that showcases the full range of Hogsback's offerings. From music and nature to adventure and relaxation, we invite visitors to join us for an unforgettable weekend in one of South Africa's most breathtaking destinations."
'More than a music festival': Music In The Snow returns for 4th instalment
The Music In The Snow festival has announced its return to Hogsback mountain for its fourth instalment from July 18 to 20.
This year's event features a new format that showcases the best of Hogsback's natural beauty and attractions.
The festival kicks off on July 18 with a cocktail party and whiskey tasting experience. The hiking excursions will be expanded to include mountain biking trails led by experienced guides.
Music In The Snow has consistently sold out, attracting visitors from across the country.
"We're thrilled to build on the momentum with an expanded programme that offers something for everyone," said founder Mlindi Ntloko.
"We're committed to making Music In The Snow an inclusive and immersive experience that showcases the full range of Hogsback's offerings. From music and nature to adventure and relaxation, we invite visitors to join us for an unforgettable weekend in one of South Africa's most breathtaking destinations."
As part of the Mandela 67 Minutes initiative, the festival will host community-focused activities, including painting local schools, career expos to inspire and empower the youth and distribution of food parcels to those in need within the community.
"Its more than a music festival. It's a movement. Honouring Nelson Mandela's legacy is at the heart of our festival this year, and we're committed to making a positive impact on our community," Mlindi said.
"We've deliberately chosen dates that coincide with Mandela Week, a time when South Africans come together to make a positive difference. We're dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us."
