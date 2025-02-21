Upcoming artists can win a spot in the line-up for Rick Ross's Durban Music Fest

Blue Screen Entertainment is to host a talent search for three upcoming artists to perform during Rick Ross's Durban Music Fest.

The festival, to take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium on May 3, headlines the American rapper alongside top South African artists such as DJ Tira, Khuzani, Sjava, Gatsheni, Big Zulu, Blxckie, Goldmax and Mzukulu.

Blue Screen Entertainment founder Gregory Wings said they're offering upcoming artists an opportunity to earn a spot in the line-up.

“We're delighted to give upcoming artists an opportunity to perform on the same stage as Rick Ross. Earlier this week we held a contest to let a local artist design the new flyer. We gave them free tickets, R1,000 and a contract to make all the flyers for the show,” he said.

Gregory said they would help local vendors in KwaZulu-Natal by including them in the festival's business opportunities. .

“We' don't want to leave out anything that doesn't embrace the Zulu culture and South African diversity. The festival will promote the tourism sites of the city of Durban. The local artist's flyer design got picked for the show and Rick Ross posted the flyer which was designed in South Africa.

“Blue Screen Entertainment is for the people and is committed to putting local talent and vendors on a global stage. We are doing the next one for someone to win the catering contract for the entire event.”