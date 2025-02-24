Ten months after making his comeback at the SABC studios when joining Radio 2000 as breakfast host, DJ Sbu has announced his resignation.
The media personality took to his timeline on Monday, saying after “much reflection and consideration” he was ending his time at the station before the end of his contract which was to conclude on March 30.
“This choice has not been an easy one as my time at Radio 2000 has been filled with invaluable experiences, cherished memories and the joy of connecting with our wonderful audience.”
DJ Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, said he would host a new breakfast morning show on a different platform from April 1.
“I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues, management and our loyal listeners.
“This new opportunity presents a fresh chapter in my career and I am eager to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. Your encouragement and engagement have meant the world to me and I look forward to staying connected with you in my future endeavours. I wish Radio 2000 continued success in the years to come.”
DJ Sbu announces resignation from Radio 2000
Journalist
Image: Grant Pitcher
